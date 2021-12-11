Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Leicester City star as Antonio Rudiger replacement; veteran defender set to leave club next summer, and more - 11th December 2021

Chelsea will be determined to put their recent poor form behind them when they face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues are third in the Premier League after 15 games, but have just two wins in their last five league outings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have identified a Leicester City star as the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, a Spanish defender is set to leave Stamford Bridge next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Chelsea identify Wesley Fofana as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Chelsea identify Wesley Fofana as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Chelsea have identified Wesley Fofana as the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to Goal. The Blues are sweating on the future of the German defender. Rudiger's current deal expires next summer, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

To exacerbate matters, Chelsea could also lose Andreas Christensen for free next summer. The Danish defender is in the final year of his current contract too, and there has been no breakthrough in talks for a new deal. The Blues, as such, have turned their attention to Fofana.

The Frenchman was outstanding for The Foxes last season. Despite suffering a horrific leg injury this summer, the 20-year-old is highly rated at Chelsea. The Blues believe he could be a long-term solution in their defence. The London side remain eager to bolster their backline after missing out on Jules Kounde this summer.

However, Chelsea may not dive for Fofana in January. Instead, they are contemplating breaking the bank for the youngster next summer. The Frenchman is tied with Leicester City until 2025, so he is likely to cost a fortune.

Cesar Azpilicueta set to leave Chelsea next summer

Cesar Azpilicueta set to leave Chelsea next summer

Cesar Azpilicueta is likely to leave Chelsea for free next summer, ESPN reports. The Spaniard has been at Stamford Bridge for nine years, amassing 445 appearances across competitions. However, he is in the final 12 months of his current contract, and there're no contract talks lined up yet.

Chelsea have reportedly accepted that Azpilicueta will leave the club as a free agent next summer. The Spaniard wants to return to his nation. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in his services.

Thomas Tuchel sends warning to Antonio Rudiger over unresolved future

Thomas Tuchel sends warning to Antonio Rudiger over unresolved future

Thomas Tuchel has warned Antonio Rudiger that no player is bigger than the club at Chelsea. The German defender is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract expiring next summer.

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel acknowledged Rudiger's contributions to the club.

"We are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role he is playing on and off the pitch. There is no doubt in that," said Tuchel.

However, the Chelsea manager also reminded everyone no one is bigger than the club.

"And yes, it is true nobody is bigger than a club; nobody is. This is a team effort; it is a team game; it is a strong club, and it is also about the club," said Tuchel.

