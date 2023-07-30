Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Moises Caicedo alternative; Callum Hudson-Odoi close to departure, and more - July 30, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, so they will not be playing in Europe in the upcoming campaign. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is working to upgrade his squad to help take the club back to the top four.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified an alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 30, 2023:

Chelsea identify Moises Caicedo alternative

Moises Caicedo’s future remains up in the air.

Chelsea have identified Romeo Lavia as a possible alternative to Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for Pochettino this summer, but prising him away Brighton & Hove Albion has proven to be a challenge. The Seagulls have turned down three offers for the 21-year-old, forcing the Blues to consider a backup plan.

Lavia is available following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League last season. However, Romano said in his column for Caught Offside said that Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign the Belgian midfielder this summer.

“It’s also important to say that as of today – as we see around in the English press – that Chelsea are also looking at some alternatives. This is absolutely normal.

"They always do this, top clubs in general. They have a top target, and they have some alternatives. I always told you that Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation of Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool are ahead in this race at the moment,” wrote Romano.

The Saints reportedly want close to £50 million for the 19-year-old.

Callum Hudson-Odoi close to departure

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to leaving Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Alex Crook.

The Englishman is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and has been put up for sale this year. The 22-year-old failed to impress on loan to Bayer Leverkusen last season and is now set to head to Fulham. The Cottagers have agreed personal terms with the player and are locked in talks with the Blues to facilitate a deal

Crook told talkSPORT, that Chelsea want £8 million for Hudson-Odoi.

“Another departure from Stamford Bridge seems to be imminent and a short journey across west London for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Personal terms between him and Fulham have been agreed; the two clubs haggling over a fee, as we understand it at TalkSport.

"Chelsea are looking for around £8m; Fulham (are) hoping to agree a deal for a few million quid less than that,” said Crook.

The Englishman is one of many players who has been put up for sale at Stamford Bridge.

Blues open to Conor Gallagher renewal

Conor Gallagher could be handed a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to hand Conor Gallagher a new contract, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English midfielder failed to cement a place in the starting XI last season and is linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. West Ham United are eager to secure his services, but the Blues are impressed with the player’s pre-season form.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that a departure form the club cannot be ruled out altogether.

“West Ham United are definitely interested in him. He's played a big role, though, in pre-season for Chelsea. He played in both of their opening two games and scored in their matches as well.

"He's got two years left on his contract. I'm told that Chelsea are open to extending his contract, but I don't think you can rule out a departure,” said Sheth.

Gallagher could help the London giants deal with the departures of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.