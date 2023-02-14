Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate David Raya contact; Graham Potter wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stay, and more - February 14, 2023

Chelsea will travel to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (February 14) to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Graham Potter will hope his team to get their act together after a run of one win in five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues have initiated steps to secure the signature of David Raya. Elsewhere, Potter wants embattled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 14, 2023:

Chelsea initiate David Raya contact

David Raya has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated steps to secure the services of David Raya, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a revelation with Brentford recently, but his contract expires in 2024. The 27-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the Bees and could be on the move this summer.

The Blues are impressed by Raya's performances and believe he's as capable as Manchester United's David de Gea. The London giants are looking for a new world-class shot-stopper to help them take the next step, with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga failing to impress.

Raya has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role, and Chelsea are now preparing to move for him at the end of the season. The Blues have already been in touch with the player's entourage regarding a possible move. Raya has eight clean sheets in 22 Premier League games, and Brentford are expected to demand £40 million for his signature.

Graham Potter wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a difficult time with Chelsea this season.

Simon Phillips has said that Graham Potter might have had a hand in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's failed move to LAFC.

The Gabon international has struggled since joining Chelsea from Barcelona last summer and was heavily linked with a departure to the MLS recently.

Pys @CFCPys Aubameyang is staying, he wants to fight for his place. (#CFC Aubameyang is staying, he wants to fight for his place. ( @Matt_Law_DT 🚨 Aubameyang is staying, he wants to fight for his place. (@Matt_Law_DT) #CFC

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Potter asked the 33-year-old to stay in London and fight for his place.

"I do know that Graham Potter had a conversation with Aubameyang last week, when all of this stuff was going on. He basically cleared the air a little bit and told him to stay and fight for his place," said Phillips.

He added:

"With the U-turn of Aubameyang not joining LAFC, I'm assuming that something was sorted out there. Aubameyang is back in the squad, and he trained with the first team last week again after spending the weekend in Milan before that."

Phillips concluded:

"Everything seemed okay again, and then, obviously, he was dropped from the squad for West Ham and didn't play. I haven't heard that he was injured or had an illness, so I'm assuming it was just one of those decisions that Potter made."

Aubameyang has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Blues this season, registering three goals and an assist.

Graham Potter opens up on his future

Graham Potter has said that there are no long-term assurances with the hot seat at Chelsea. The English manager has been under tremendous pressure recently, with the Blues yet to reap the benefits after investing heavily in the squad in successive transfer windows.

Speaking to the press, as cited by 90 Min, Potter opened up on the challenges of the job at Stamford Bridge.

"You can’t talk about the long-term because that doesn’t exist in this job. You have to acknowledge there’s a long term, but there’s a short term and medium term that is challenging for us in terms of results. The experienced players know what we’ve been through. You’re talking about some top professionals who know football," said Potter.

He added:

"While people on the outside may have an opinion on things, these guys have been around and know the challenges we’ve faced. They know the situation the club has been in and what’s happened. So then it’s about helping them get through it, the inevitable frustration because they want to win. We all do, and the supporters do. That’s where it’s been challenging."

The London giants have registered back-to-back draws since breaking the bank in January.

Poll : 0 votes