Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate Michael Olise contact; West Ham eyeing Raheem Sterling, and more - June 14, 2024

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of the start of the Enzo Maresca era. The Italian manager took charge at Stamford Bridge earlier this month as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

Meanwhile, the Blues have established contact with Crystal Palace to facilitate a move for attacker Michael Olise this summer. Elsewhere, West Ham United are interested in Blues attacker Raheem Sterling.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 14, 2024:

Chelsea initiate Michael Olise contact, says David Ornstein

Michael Olise

Chelsea have been in touch with Crystal Palace to discuss a move for Michael Olise this summer, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein. The French forward caught the eye with the Eagles last season, registering 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a £60 million release clause in his contract, and clubs are lining up for his signature. However, the Blues are looking to beat the competition by moving in early for Olise.

The London giants were unimpressed in front of goal in the 2023-24 campaign. The likes of Nono Madueke and Mykhaylo Murray have been a disappointment, while Raheem Sterling's future hangs in the balance.

Chelsea believe that the arrival of Olise can help address the situation and take the attack to a new level. However, prising him away won't be a straightforward affair, as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the race.

West Ham United eyeing Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

West Ham United have set their sights on Raheem Sterling, according to TBR Football. The Englishman has been a shadow of his former self since arriving at Chelsea from Manchester City a couple of summers ago.

Sterling registered 10 goals and eight assists in 43 games across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign. With the club eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer, the 29-year-old's future remains uncertain.

Sterling is wanted in the Middle East but wants to stay in London. The Hammers are keeping a close eye on his situation and are ready to offer him an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

Crystal Palace also have their eyes on the Englishman, with the Blues likely to listen to offers for the player this summer. Sterling is under contract at Stamford Bridge till 2027.

Conor Gallagher opens up on his future

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has said that he's not thinking of his future at the moment. The English midfielder is with the Three Lions squad as they prepare for Euro 2024.

However, Gallagher's future at Chelsea remains uncertain, as his contract expires next summer. The 24-year-old hasn't been offered a new deal yet, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Speaking to the press, as cited by BBC Sport, Gallagher said that he remains fully focused on the Euros.

“I’m a Chelsea player right now, and I’m just thinking about England and the tournament. It’s not difficult. I’m away with England, and I couldn’t be happier with the position I’m in," said Gallagher.

He continued:

“I’ve just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country. I’m hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament.”

The Englishman was indispensable for the Blues in the 2023-24 campaign, racking up 50 appearances across competitions.