Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate move for £86m Barcelona star, club contemplating offer for PSG ace, and more - 23rd July 2021

Chelsea are working behind the scenes to help Thomas Tuchel build a squad capable of fighting for the Premier League next season. The Blues lifted the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign, but could only finish fourth in the league. The London side are itching to get their hands on the trophy that has eluded them since the 2016/17 season.

Chelsea are ready to make resourceful use of the summer to help achieve their goals. The Blues want to bolster their defense and midfield before the new season, while they are also looking to add a new goalkeeper to the squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 23 July 2021.

Chelsea initiate move for £86m Barcelona star

Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea have initiated talks with Barcelona regarding a move for Ilaix Moriba, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Sport. The Spaniard broke into the first team in January this year and was a revelation in the middle of the park last season. However, the 18-year-old has now been frozen out of the first team pre-season training at Camp Nou for refusing to sign a new contract.

Moriba is currently with the Barcelona B side and unless he commits himself to the club, he could be further demoted. The Blues have been monitoring his situation with interest and are ready to take advantage, although they could face competition from Manchester City.

#Sport |

🔸Man City and Chelsea have expressed their interest in Ilaix Moriba.



🔹The player is upset that he was not called up for the first team preparations.



🔸The English clubs propose a salary double what the player currently receives with Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/xN7OiqXntI — infosfcb (@infosfcb) July 22, 2021

Chelsea are eager to bolster their midfield this summer. The fact that the Spaniard models his game on Sergio Busquets makes him an enticing prospect for the Blues. However, Moriba has a release clause of £86m which is effective until next June, and pricing him away at the moment will be no walk in the park.

Blues contemplating offer for PSG ace

Presnel Kimpembe

Chelsea are considering a move for Presnel Kimpembe, according to Sports Mole via L’Equipe. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, whose place in the Paris Saint-Germain starting eleven is in doubt after the arrival of Sergio Ramos. The 25-year-old rose through the ranks at the Ligue 1 side and already has 180 appearances in all competitions for PSG. However, he might have to compete with Ramos for a place in the first team next season.

Chelsea keen on signing PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, according to L'Equipe...https://t.co/2AbMOIGOrq pic.twitter.com/6WXfXvKetq — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 23, 2021

Understandably, Kimpembe is considering his future and Chelsea are contemplating giving him an exit route from the Parc des Princes. However, the Frenchman’s current deal runs until 2024 and Mauricio Pochettino wants him at the club. The Blues want a new center back this summer, but they might have to sell before they can afford Kimpembe.

Chelsea interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper

Sergio Romero

Chelsea are interested in Sergio Romero, according to Caught Offside via Telegraph. The Blues are searching for a new third-choice goalkeeper after the departure of Willy Caballero and have included the former Manchester United stopper on their shortlist. Romero dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the emergence of Dean Henderson and was allowed to leave for free this summer.

The 34-year-old is currently considering his options and could be an interesting choice for Chelsea, especially since he will be available for free.

