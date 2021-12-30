Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate talks to sign AC Milan star; Barcelona agree personal terms with Spanish ace, and more - 30 December 2021

Chelsea stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Blues took the lead through Romelu Lukaku in the first half, but were undone by a Danny Welbeck goal in second-half injury time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have begun talks to sign an AC Milan star. Elsewhere, Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with a Blues defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 30th December 2021.

Chelsea initiate talks to sign Theo Hernandez

Chelsea have started talks with AC Milan to sign Theo Hernandez.

Chelsea have started talks with AC Milan to sign Theo Hernandez, according to Calciomercato. However, the Blues have been informed that they have to pay at least €60 million for the Frenchman.

Hernandez moved to the San Siro in 2019, and has become an indispensable part of the Rossoneri first team. The 24-year-old's exploits have helped him earn the admiration of Chelsea, who are in the market for a new left-back.

The Blues have been hurt by the absence of Ben Chilwell, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Chelsea do have Marcos Alonso in their squad, but the Spaniard has also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is planning to address the issue by bringing in a new face next year. Theo Hernandez has emerged as a suitable option, and the Blues have already spoken to his agent regarding a move. However, Chelsea might have to break the bank to secure their man.

AC Milan consider the Frenchman a vital part of their squad. The Rossoneri are already working to extend his stay at the club till 2026. The Serie A giants have no intention of letting the 24-year-old leave at the moment. Only a massive offer of around €60 million could convince Milan to part ways with their prized asset.

Unfortunately, that amount is above Chelsea's planned budget for the position. As such, the Blues are expected to turn their attention to alternate targets, such as Lucas Digne.

Cesar Azpilicueta agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a move next summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed personal terms with Barcelona before a move next summer, according to journalist Gerard Romero. The Spanish defender is in the final year of his Chelsea contract. The Blues are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero



Cesar Azpilicueta está muy cerca del Barça. El club tiene un principio de acuerdo con el defensa para incorporarse a partir de junio. Sólo unos temas personales pueden cambiar el rumbo de la operación



twitch.tv/gerard_romero Contamos en @JijantesFC Cesar Azpilicueta está muy cerca del Barça. El club tiene un principio de acuerdo con el defensa para incorporarse a partir de junio. Sólo unos temas personales pueden cambiar el rumbo de la operación #mercato Contamos en @JijantesFC Cesar Azpilicueta está muy cerca del Barça. El club tiene un principio de acuerdo con el defensa para incorporarse a partir de junio. Sólo unos temas personales pueden cambiar el rumbo de la operación #mercato twitch.tv/gerard_romero https://t.co/RfM6MGpyxS

Barcelona have managed to make the most of the situation. There are reportedly only a few details left to address before Azpilicueta can arrive at the Camp Nou for free next summer.

Thomas Tuchel full of praise for Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has been pleasantly surprised with Romelu Lukaku's form.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been pleasantly surprised with Romelu Lukaku's form. The Belgian was on song against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Speaking after the disappointing draw, Tuchel singled out Lukaku for special praise.

“I'm surprised what he's doing. I don't know how long he can do it. We will try it, and then we will see. Nobody knows. He was eight weeks out, and when he was trying to come back, he caught Covid, and then after that training and then playing. That's what we do at the moment," said Tuchel.

