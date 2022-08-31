Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate talks to sign Crystal Palace forward; club having doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move, and more - August 31, 2022

Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday (August 30) at the St. Mary's Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's wards took the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 23rd minute, but the Saints scored two unanswered goals to take all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blues have initiated talks to sign a Crystal Palace forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are having doubts about a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Chelsea initiate talks to sign Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated the process to sign Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Blues have already sat down for talks with Crystal Palace to facilitate a move. The Cote d'Ivoire international's contract with the Eagles expires next summer, but he's ready to take the next step in his career.

Tuchel remains keen to bolster his attacking options before the end of the transfer window, and Zaha has emerged as an option. He has scored three times this season.

With a move for Everton's Anthony Gordon failing to materialise, the Blues have turned their attention to Zaha. Palace are willing to let him go and have also enquired about the availability of Conor Gallagher. However, Tuchel has no plans to offload the English midfielder.

Blues having doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Stamford Bridge is under doubt.

Chelsea are having second thoughts about a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Athletic via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues were previously looking to add the Gabon international to their ranks this summer to address their striker conundrum. With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner gone, Tuchel wanted Aubameyang to spearhead his attack.

However, the London giants are now unsure about the deal. The club are not entirely convinced about the move, given the striker's age and the wages he's likely to command. Manchester United, meanwhile, are also keeping tabs on the player, but both clubs are running out of time to snap up the striker.

Thomas Tuchel says his team were not tough enough against Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has lamented the lack of steel in his team after the defeat against Southampton. Chelsea portrayed a poor picture of themselves against the Saints.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said that their performance was a repeat of the debacle against Leeds United, a game the Blues lost 3-0.

"We are not tough enough to win these away matches at the moment. It was the same story at Leeds. At Leeds, we thought the problem was we didn’t score in the first 25 minutes, and they pushed us off balance with two goals, and we couldn’t find any answers," said Tuchel

The German also said his team failed to react on the day, defending 'sloppily'.

"Today we scored; everything was okay, but one set-piece again, one sloppy defending again, and we were off balance. We didn’t react. We were lucky not to concede a third goal at the beginning of the second half, and we were not tough enough as a team to react," said Tuchel.

He added:

"You stop it with pure mentality, defending mentality, so there is no superiority for the opponent, just toughen up as a team."

Tuchel is optimistic that by the end of the transfer window, the Blues will get their act together.

"The closing of the transfer window will help. We will know who has full commitment and what role everybody needs to play and to fulfil, and everybody including myself, needs to step up our level of performance. It’s an okay performance, not a disaster, but okay is never good enough," said Tuchel.

Chelsea have now lost two of their last three games.

