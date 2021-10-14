Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Southampton ace; star defender set to sign new contract, and more - 13th October 2021

Chelsea are top of the Premier League table after seven games. The Blues have started the new season well, and have lost just one of their seven games in the league so far. Thomas Tuchel is ready to mount an assault on the coveted league title after winning the Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in an English midfielder who plays for Southampton. Elsewhere, a Danish defender, who is in the final year of his current deal with the Blues, is all set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th October 2021.

Chelsea are interested in James Ward-Prowse, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Southampton captain has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances for the Saints. His efforts have earned him the adulation of Thomas Tuchel. But the Blues will have to ward off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.

Chelsea have a plethora of talented midfielders in their arsenal, as well as talented youngsters like Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher knocking at the door. However, the Blues are already looking for a successor for N'Golo Kante, while Tuchel is unlikely to sign Saul Niguez permanently. That makes the Premier League club's interest in Ward-Prowse understandable.

Squawka Football @Squawka James Ward-Prowse has now scored two goals in nine appearances for England: ⚽️ vs. San Marino

⚽️ vs. Andorra He wasn’t missing the rebound. James Ward-Prowse has now scored two goals in nine appearances for England: ⚽️ vs. San Marino

⚽️ vs. Andorra He wasn’t missing the rebound. https://t.co/kFHXnNPlm8

The Englishman has accumulated 331 appearances for the Saints so far, registering 35 goals and 42 assists. His wealth of experience could add to an already impressive Chelsea midfield. Southampton currently value the Englishman at €50 million and could allow him to leave for a suitable price.

Andreas Christensen is all set to sign a new contract with Chelsea, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Danish defender's current deal expires in June 2022. The Blues are eager to keep him at Stamford Bridge, as he has become a key player in Thomas Tuchel's plans. With the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva hanging in the balance, the German manager will be relieved that one of his defensive stalwarts will extend his stay at the club.

Christensen's stock has increased following a string of impressive performances for Chelsea and Denmark. The Blues are eager to tie him down to a new deal to dissuade potential suitors. The Dane could earn £130,000 per week, which means his salary is all set to be doubled.

Sadio Mane has been left unimpressed by the absence of Edouard Mendy in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. The Chelsea goalkeeper enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 campaign with the Blues, helping them win the UEFA Champions League.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Sadio Mane cannot believe Edouard Mendy isn't a contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award! Sadio Mane cannot believe Edouard Mendy isn't a contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award! https://t.co/gt8SAuCqfP

Mendy has been named among the contenders for the Lev Yashin trophy, but Mane believes his omission from the Ballon d'Or trophy is 'regrettable'.

“It’s inadmissible. I don’t understand it. It’s regrettable”.

