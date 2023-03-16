Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues keen for Mason Mount stay; club not eyeing Marcus Thuram, and more - March 15, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to get the better of Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the league after 26 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keen to keep Mason Mount at the club, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, the London giants are not interested in Marcus Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 15, 2023

Chelsea keen for Mason Mount stay

Mason Mount's future is up in the air.

Simon Phillips has said that both Chelsea and Mason Mount are eager to continue their association at Stamford Bridge. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the two parties are far apart in terms of incentives and length of the contract.

"Both Chelsea and Mason Mount are keen to find a solution. Mount is keen to stay at Chelsea, and Chelsea want him to stay there but, right now, they're far apart in collective terms," said Phillips.

He continued:

"Mount is not asking for £300,000-a-week, which is what has been reported. But the stumbling block is largely around incentives in the deal and, more importantly, the contract length. That's the sticking point and where they're very far apart. This one is going to go up and down a lot more, I believe, from now until the end of the season."

Mount has three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the London giants.

Blues not eyeing Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is expected to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are not interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Sky Deutschland via Inside Futbol.

The French striker has caught the eye with Borussia Monchengladbach this season but looks set to leave once his contract expires this summer. The Blues are expected to move for a new No. 9 this summer and have been linked with the 25-year-old.

Thuram has 14 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions this season. There's already a rush to pick him up on a Bosman move at the end of the season. However, it has now been revealed that the Blues are not in touch with the player's agent regarding a possible move.

Ben Chilwell key to Graham Potter plans, says Stan Collymore

Chilwell has emerged as a first-team regular for Chelsea recently.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Ben Chilwell is an integral part of Graham Potter's plans at Stamford Bridge.

The English left-back has come into his own in recent games, scoring against Leicester City on Saturday. The 26-year-old celebrated the moment by embracing Potter.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Chilwell commands the respect of the entire squad and is one of Potter's most trusted allies.

"Judging by how close they look, it seems Ben Chilwell has emerged as one of Potter’s most trusted allies in the dressing room. I think Chilwell is a good enough professional to be able to command a certain level of respect from the experienced players in the squad, the new arrivals and the youngsters, so I expect him to be a crucial figure in Potter’s tenure at Stamford Bridge," said Collymore.

He added:

“The way they embrace each other after a good result and performance tells me that they have a really strong relationship too, and that is vital to a manager who is trying to build a competitive squad."

Chilwell has two goals and four assists in 22 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

