Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues keeping close eye on Everton star; Brighton preparing new deal for Leandro Trossard, and more - October 1, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (October 1) at Selhurst Park. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher helped Graham Potter register his first win since taking charge of the team.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on an Everton goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing a new deal for Leandro Trossard to ward off interest from the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 1, 2022:

Chelsea keeping close eye on Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are monitoring Jordan Pickford with interest, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Englishman has been an omnipresent figure between the sticks for the Toffees for ages, and his form has earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. With Edouard Mendy's future up in the air, the Blues have turned their attention to Pickford.

In his column for Substract, as cited by Caught Offside, Phillips said that the Englishman is among the names on the London giants' wishlist.

"I am told that Jordan Pickford from Everton is on Chelsea’s radar. There are other names, but I haven’t got them yet," wrote Phillips.

Pickford has appeared six times for the Merseyside club this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion preparing new deal for Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to tie Leandro Trossard down to a new deal, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The Belgian forward has been very impressive for the Seagulls recently and has attracted attention from Chelsea. His contract expires in 2024, adding to speculation about his future.

"Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench."



[ Leandro Trossard on whether he'd join #Chelsea "Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench." @Nieuwsblad_be via @Sport_Witness Leandro Trossard on whether he'd join #Chelsea:"Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench."[@Nieuwsblad_be via @Sport_Witness]

Brighton are eager to put the rumours to bed and have already begun preparations to keep the player at the club.

Graham Potter is reportedly eyeing a reunion at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues could move for the player even if he pens a new deal. Trossard has scored five times in seven games this season, including a hat-trick on Saturday against Liverpool.

Graham Potter opens up on Christian Pulisic future

Christian Pulisic has endured a difficult stay at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter is ready to give Christian Pulisic a fresh start at Stamford Bridge. The American forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Chelsea in 2019. He was a peripheral figure at the club under Thomas Tuchel, and his frustration at his bench role was evident in recent quotes.

Speaking to the club's website, Potter refused to indulge in the player's comments.

‘I can't comment on the book necessarily or what he's said. I think players go through periods in their careers where they have to suffer a little bit and for whatever reason don't get the game time that they like," said Potter.

Instead, the English manager said the ups and downs are a part of a player's career.

‘It's part of the job; it's part of the sign-up to be a Premier League football player, that it’s not necessarily straightforward to be a regular in a top-four team. That's not to say you don't understand the players’ frustration as well when they don't play because that's what they want to do, that’s what makes them happy," said Potter.

Potter added that he was pleased with the player's attitude so far.

"So I can only comment on him in terms of how he has been with me. He has been really positive. He’s an intelligent guy, articulate, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him has been good and positive," said Potter.

He continued:

‘I'm not going to judge anybody on what's happened in the past. I make my own mind up. Football hopefully decides. That's the best way to be as a coach I think."

Pulisic has made eight appearances for the Blues this season but is yet to score.

