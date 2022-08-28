Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Liverpool in race for Barcelona midfielder; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prefers move to Stamford Bridge over Manchester United, and more - August 28, 2022

Chelsea showed grit and determination on Saturday to register a 2-1 win over Leicester City despite going a man down in the first half. Raheem Sterling’s brace helped Thomas Tuchel’s wards secure all three points against the Foxes.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading Liverpool in the race to sign a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over joining Manchester United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 28, 2022:

Chelsea leading Liverpool in race for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are leading Liverpool in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder is tipped to leave Barcelona this summer, and the Blues are hot on his heels. The Reds have also joined the party recently.

~ @caughtoffside Fabrizio Romano: "So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him." Fabrizio Romano: "So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him."~ @caughtoffside

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by HITC, Romano said that there are no talks between Liverpool and the Blaugrana for De Jong.

“Guys, from what I am told, there are no negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool for Frenkie. Also the salary of Frenkie de Jong is a huge one, so it is not easy to sign with a different salary structure they have at Liverpool. Let me say that my feeling is that Chelsea are the club really pushing for Frenkie de Jong,” said Romano.

Manchester United have also monitored De Jong with interest all summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prefers move to Stamford Bridge over joining Manchester United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prefers to join Chelsea over Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gabon international is likely to leave Barcelona this summer, and the Premier League duo are monitoring him with interest.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Aubameyang has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

“United have asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But Aubameyang has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea and has done for a long time. He wants to play Champions League football, and his priority is Chelsea, so let’s see. The Blues could also include Marcos Alonso in the deal, though Barca prefer for this to be discussed separately,” wrote Romano.

Aubameyang is likely to struggle for game time at the Camp Nou after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Thomas Tuchel unimpressed by Conor Gallagher for getting sent off

Conor Gallagher cut a sorry figure on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is least pleased with Conor Gallagher for getting sent off against Leicester City. The English midfielder picked up two yellow cards for silly offences and was given his marching order in the 28th minute. Chelsea had to dig deep for a win after going a man down with more than an hour to go.

Speaking after the victory, as relayed by talkSPORT, Tuchel said that Gallagher's offences were unnecessary and urged his players to learn from their mistakes.

“Don’t include mine; it was after the final whistle, and the other ones, to be precise, were two yellows, yellow-red. Two of them totally were unnecessary, and that is part of the analysing of the situation. Twice, it is absolutely not necessary and to give such a huge disadvantage, we have to stop doing this,” said Tuchel.

He added:

“We cannot behave like this if we are on yellow cards. We have to learn very, very fast. This must be the absolute exception from the rule and cannot be repeated.”

Gallagher took to social media to apologise for picking up his marching orders.

“Proud of the team for digging deep today and winning with 10 men. Personally, I want to apologise to my teammates, staff and the fans. I take full responsibility for the rash decision leaving them with a huge challenge for the rest of the game. Thankfully they came through,” wrote Gallagher.

For the second game running, the Blues ended with ten men, with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly getting sent off in the Leeds United defeat last weekend.

