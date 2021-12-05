Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for English midfielder; Barcelona eager to sign star defender, and more - 5th December 2021

Chelsea stumbled to a 2-3 defeat at West Ham United on Saturday. The Blues subsequently ceded top place in the Premier League to Manchester City, dropping down to third in the standings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Barcelona are eager to secure the services of a Danish defender who plays for The Blues.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th December 2021.

Chelsea leading race for Declan Rice

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Declan Rice.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Declan Rice, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The English midfielder has seen his stock rise after a series of convincing performances for West Ham United. Rice was indispensable for The Three Lions in Euro 2020, helping them reach the final of the tournament. The 22-year-old is considered one of the best young defensive midfielders in the game, and The Blues have their eyes on him.

Chelsea are laying down succession plans for the ageing N’Golo Kante. The Blues have a long-standing interest in Rice, who rose through the ranks at the club before leaving in 2014.

It was a decision Chelsea would live to regret, but they are ready to make amends by planning his return. The Englishman’s exploits have endeared him to Manchester United too. The Red Devils desperately need a holding midfielder, and Rice is high up on their wish list.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave No player on the pitch made more ball recoveries [11] or interceptions [3] than Declan Rice vs. Chelsea.



Another top performance vs. tough opposition. 🍚 No player on the pitch made more ball recoveries [11] or interceptions [3] than Declan Rice vs. Chelsea.Another top performance vs. tough opposition. 🍚 https://t.co/r98F3wTqs4

However, Manchester United are put off by the player’s £100 million valuation. The Blues, though, have no problem with that price, and remain the favourites for his signature ahead of The Red Devils.

Rice himself wants to return to Stamford Bridge, which would be music to the ears of Chelsea fans. The 22-year-old could make the move next summer.

Barcelona eager to sign Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are eager to sign Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona are eager to sign Andreas Christensen, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Danish defender has been outstanding for Chelsea this season, but is facing an uncertain future. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current deal with The Blues. The London side are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but talks have not reached a conclusive end yet.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen contract situation. Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen contract situation. https://t.co/yw4po0HBRm

The Blaugrana are hoping to reap benefits from the situation. New manager Xavi is a fan of Andreas Christensen, and has asked the club hierarchy to secure the services of the Chelsea man.

Joe Cole defends Edouard Mendy after West Ham United defeat

Joe Cole has defended Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea star let in three goals against West Ham United.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has defended Edouard Mendy after the Senegalese custodian let in three goals against West Ham United. The Blues goalkeeper conceded a penalty, and was then caught off-guard by an Arthur Masuaku strike for the winner.

Speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by Football London, Joe Cole pointed out that Edouard Mendy deserves a break after being flawless for so long.

“Mendy was at fault for the penalty. But the other was a freak of a goal. You can’t blame him; he’s been fantastic for such a long time. Goalkeepers are human beings not robots,” said Joe Cole.

Edited by Bhargav