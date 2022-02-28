Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race to sign Declan Rice; Barcelona favourites to sign Andreas Christensen, and more - 28 February 2022

Chelsea lost the 2022 EFL Cup final to Liverpool on Sunday after an epic penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes at the Wembley. The Reds won the game 11-10 on penalties after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, coming off the bench, missed the only spot-kick of the shootout.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Barcelona are the favourites to land Andreas Christensen this summer.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A tough end to a hard-fought final, thanks for your support today Blues. A tough end to a hard-fought final, thanks for your support today Blues. 💙 https://t.co/uaAZ0hdZX4

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Chelsea leading race to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice could make a blockbuster return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Declan Rice, according to Todo Fichajes. The Englishman is among the most sought-after midfielders in the league at the moment. The Blues are monitoring him with interest.

Rice rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but was allowed to leave as a teenager. He found salvation at West Ham United, and has grown into a fierce competitor in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old has been a regular feature in the Hammers' midfield, and is expected to make a jump to a bigger club this summer.

Manchester United have also been monitoring Rice with interest, given their midfield woes. However, West Ham United are expected to demand a fortune for the Englishman. The Red Devils are unwilling to enter into a bidding war for the player, opening the door for the Blues to make a move for Rice.

Manager Thomas Tuchel needs a combative midfielder in his ranks this summer. Saul Niguez has struggled to make a mark, and could be allowed to return to Atletico Madrid. N’Golo Kante has been a superb presence in midfield. However, the Frenchman is on the wrong side of 30, so Tuchel is eager to lay down succession plans.

Rice fits the role like a charm, and is Chelsea’s preferred candidate for the role. Tuchel believes the Englishman’s arrival would massively improve his team, so he wants him at Stamford Bridge at any cost.

The Hammers are likely to demand around £120 million for their captain, who is contracted with them till 2025. A move for Rice could make him the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Barcelona favourites to sign Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen’s time at Stamford Bridge might be coming to an end.

Barcelona are the favourites to sign Andreas Christensen, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport Bild. He has bagged two goals and an assist in 26 games across competitions this season.

However, the Danish defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The London giants have so far struggled to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge due to disagreement on wages. Bayern Munich were previously touted as the likeliest destination for the 25-year-old.

However, the Blaugrana have jumped to the front of the queue in the race for Christensen. Talks between the player and the La Liga giants are reportedly progressing well, and a breakthrough is believed to be around the corner.

Thomas Tuchel refuses to blame Kepa Arrizabalaga for penalty miss in EFL Cup final

Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to have an impact against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel has refused to point the finger at Kepa Arrizabalaga after his team's EFL Cup final defeat on penalties against Liverpool.

The Spanish goalkeeper was brought on just before the shootout in place of Edouard Mendy. However, the Chelsea man failed to save any of the 11 penalties he faced, despite diving the right way for a few, and also missed his own kick.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We take the decisions when the decisions need to be made and not after when everyone can judge a decision."



Thomas Tuchel stands by his decision to bring on Kepa for the penalty shootout 🗣 "We take the decisions when the decisions need to be made and not after when everyone can judge a decision."Thomas Tuchel stands by his decision to bring on Kepa for the penalty shootout https://t.co/ddJ2sYWYvG

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said that he felt bad for Kepa.

“I feel bad for him, but no blame. We took the decision like we did last time in a shootout because Kepa is training with the outfield players on a daily basis at penalties. They know how good he is. He has more time than Edou (Mendy) to do this. Everyone knows how good he is. This plays a part in how well we shot today,” said Tuchel.

“Unfortunately he could not save; the penalties were brilliantly taken. It was a bit harsh on him today that he was the guy to miss the only penalty. But there is no blame,” added Tuchel.

Kepa has featured on the right side of a few penalty shootouts for the Blues, but it wasn't the case for him on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Kepa features in the Blues' next Cup game - a fifth-round FA Cup clash against Luton Town on Wednesday

