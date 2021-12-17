Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race to sign Serie A star; Antonio Rudiger makes final decision on future, and more - 17th December 2021

Chelsea stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Thursday. The Blues took the lead through Mason Mount in the 70th minute, but Jarrad Branthwaith scored the equaliser four minutes later. Chelsea are now four points behind league leaders Manchester City after 17 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Gleison Bremer. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave the Blues next year. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 17th December 2021.

Chelsea leading the race to sign Gleison Bremer

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Serie A defender Gleison Bremer.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Gleison Bremer, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport. The Serie A defender has caught the attention of the Blues, who are looking to bolster their backline next year..

Bremer has gone from strength to strength since joining Torino in 2018. The Brazilian is close to racking up 100 appearances for the Serie A side. He is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the league. It is no wonder then that Chelsea are monitoring Bremer with interest.

The Blues are enduring a defensive crisis at the moment. Chelsea run the risk of losing Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta for free next summer. That's because all four are in the final year of their respective deals with the Blues.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- “It’s really England that is the next, perhaps imminent, destination,” writes @TuttoMercatoWeb , claiming he could leave Torino as soon as January. @Sport_Witness on Chelsea being in pole position to sign defender Gleison Bremer. “It’s really England that is the next, perhaps imminent, destination,” writes @TuttoMercatoWeb, claiming he could leave Torino as soon as January.- @Sport_Witness on Chelsea being in pole position to sign defender Gleison Bremer. https://t.co/VsFOAkvTJV

Chelsea are working to chalk out a solution, but their efforts have not been fruitful so far. As such, the London side are planning to invest in the market for a defender, and have Bremer on their wish list.

The Brazilian has rejected the latest contract renewal offer from Torino, and is yearning for a new challenge. The 24-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, which means the Blues could sign him for a reasonable transfer fee. The Premier League giants believe he would fill the shoes of Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger makes final decision on Blues future

Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea next summer.

Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea, according to Football Insider. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract, and the Blues are locked in negotiations regarding an extension. However, the 28-year-old is upset by the deal offered by the London side, and has decided to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Rudiger lower wages than Mason Mount, which has infuriated the German. The Englishman has been handed a new deal worth £140,000 per week. However, the Blues have proposed an inferior package to the 28-year-old Rudiger, prompting his decision to leave the club.

Chelsea will not recall Conor Gallagher from loan spell in January

Chelsea have decided not to recall Conor Gallagher from his loan spell with Crystal Palace in January.

Chelsea have decided not to recall Conor Gallagher from his loan spell with Crystal Palace in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman has been outstanding for the Eagles this season. There have been rumours that the Blues are plotting to bring him back in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CPFC



Tuchel: “We like Gallagher and how well he is doing. Nothing has changed - we see him all the time. There is no regret [about loaning him out]”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher won’t be re-called by Chelsea in January, he’s staying at Crystal Palace to respect the agreement. 🔵 #CFC Tuchel: “We like Gallagher and how well he is doing. Nothing has changed - we see him all the time. There is no regret [about loaning him out]”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher won’t be re-called by Chelsea in January, he’s staying at Crystal Palace to respect the agreement. 🔵 #CFC #CPFCTuchel: “We like Gallagher and how well he is doing. Nothing has changed - we see him all the time. There is no regret [about loaning him out]”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Chelsea are pleased with his development at Crystal Palace, and want him to stay at the club till the end of the season. The Blues want the Englishman to continue playing regular first-team football with the Eagles, something he might struggle to secure at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Bhargav