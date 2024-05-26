Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Conor Gallagher decision, club want £35m for Ian Maatsen, and more - May 26, 2024

Chelsea are looking ahead to a vital summer transfer window after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week. The Blues are now on the hunt for the Argentinean tactician's replacement.

Meanwhile, the London giants have decided to offload Conor Gallagher this summer. Elsewhere, the club want £35m to let Ian Maatsen leave this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 26, 2024.

Chelsea make Conor Gallagher decision

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have decided to part ways with Conor Gallagher this summer, according to Football Insider. The English midfielder has been an indispensable part of the first team this season, registering seven goals and nine assists from 50 outings across competitions. However, Gallagher's contract expires in just over a year and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet. Mauricio Pochettino was pushing for the Blues to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal, but with the Argentinean gone, his future is up in the air.

Trending

The London giants have apparently decided to cash in on him this summer. Since Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, his sale will massively help the club balance their books according to FFP norms. Tottenham Hotspur have been hot on his heels for a while, with manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly a fan of the Englishman. The player will not be short of suitors, thanks to his recent performances.

The report adds that Chelsea will also listen to offers for Trevoh Chalobah, who had worked his way into Pochettino's good books this season. The Blues are planning to offload Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja as well this summer.

Blues want £35m for Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen

Chelsea will not budge from their £35m asking price for Ian Maatsen, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Dutch left-back left Stamford Bridge in January this year to join Borussia Dortmund on loan and has been a hit at Signal Iduna Park. Maatsen has played a starring role in the Bundesliga club's march to the Champions League final, where they face Real Madrid on June 1. The 22-year-old has registered three goals and two assists from 22 games for Dortmund.

The German side are pleased with his efforts and want to sign him permanently this summer. However, they have balked at the Blues' asking price for the 22-year-old. Dortmund are now hoping to sign him for a reduced fee. Despite the player's impressive performances in Germany, the London giants are not planning to reintegrate him into their squad. However, they will only let him go on their own terms.

Chelsea eyeing James Trafford

James Trafford

Chelsea have set their sights on James Trafford, according to The Sun. The Blues are looking for a new No. 1 this summer, amid Robert Sanchez's poor form. The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last year and has endured a difficult time at the club so far. The London giants are looking for an upgrade and have identified Trafford as an option.

The 21-year-old has appeared 28 times for Burnley this season, registering two clean sheets. With the Clarets relegated to the Championship, the Englishman is likely to be available this summer. Chelsea are planning to offer £20m for his services as they believe he can be a long-term solution to their goalkeeper conundrum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback