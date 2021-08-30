Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make decision on future of center back trio, Borussia Dortmund preparing offer for English star, and more - 29th August 2021

Chelsea snatched away a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, despite going down to 10 men in first-half injury time. The Blues took the lead through Kai Havertz, only for Reece James to give away a penalty and get his marching orders.

Mohamed Salah converted the spot-kick and despite a late onslaught from the home side, the visitors held on for a point.

Chelsea have decided the future of three defenders, all of whose current contracts are set to expire next summer. Borussia Dortmund are interested in a Blues star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 29 August 2021.

Chelsea make decision on future of center back trio

Antonio Rudiger was brilliant against Liverpool

Chelsea are eager to extend the contracts of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Blues have been linked with a move for Jules Kounde and are expected to complete a deal before the end of this month.

However, the Frenchman’s arrival might have no bearing on the futures of the three defenders, all of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Kounde’s arrival is expected to hurt the game time of the trio, but Chelsea want to keep hold of them. Thomas Tuchel plans to continue with the 3-4-3 formation that has been quite a hit at Stamford Bridge and the German could do with more options in his squad as a result.

Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen started together against Liverpool and put in a master class, helping 10-men Blues secure a point.

Christensen was even presented with the Man of the Match award, highlighting his importance to Chelsea. The Blues now want to tie the Danish defender to a new deal.

The German and the Spaniard are also in line to receive contract renewals, regardless of whether the London side manage to secure the services of the Sevilla man.

Borussia Dortmund preparing offer for English star

Borusssia Dortmund are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Borussia Dortmund are preparing an offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Express via Sky Sports Germany. The Chelsea star has struggled to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s plans and is yet to make an appearance for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

Hudson-Odoi was on the bench for the game against Liverpool and it is increasingly clear that chances will be hard to come by this season. The Bundesliga side are planning to take advantage of the situation as they attempt to sign the winger by Tuesday.

Chelsea remain eager to keep the Englishman at the club and Dortmund could have a hard time convincing the Blues to change their mind.

Chelsea defender joins West Ham United

Kurt Zouma has joined West Ham United

Kurt Zouma has completed his much-publicized move to West Ham United, according to the Chelsea website. The Frenchman put pen to paper on a four-year deal, ending his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Zouma had been linked with a departure from the Blues all summer, with the move crucial to Jules Kounde’s arrival at the club.

Chelsea have finally managed to get a deal for Zouma over the line and are now expected to put all their efforts into securing the services of the Sevilla defender.

Edited by Rohit Mishra