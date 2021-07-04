Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Declan Rice their top midfield target this summer, club initiate move for La Liga star and more - 4th July 2021

Chelsea have set their priorities in the transfer market ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Blues are expected to use their good work from the 2020-21 season as a springboard to achieve greater heights in the next campaign.

Thomas Tuchel will be plotting to go all out in the league after already asserting his dominance in the Champions League.

The Chelsea manager is targeting a few crucial updates in his current team and the midfield remains an area he wants to improve on.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from July 4, 2021.

Chelsea make Declan Rice their top midfield target this summer

Declan Rice

Chelsea have made Declan Rice their top midfield target this summer, according to Caught Offside via Angelo Mangiante.

The Englishman has been an indispensable part of the West Ham United team in recent times and is also among the finest defensive midfielders in the world.

A product of the Blues academy, Rice left Stamford Bridge in 2014 to join the Hammers and hasn’t looked back since. He has also been a regular feature for the England national team since his debut in 2019.

Declan Rice remains Chelsea's main goal this summer with Erling Haaland.



- @angelomangiante pic.twitter.com/QKP6H4eYFd — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 3, 2021

The 22-year-old has been one of the driving forces for the Three Lions, powering them into the semi-finals of Euro 2020. His impressive performances at the tournament have forced a host of top clubs to sit up and take notice.

Chelsea have retained an interest in the player for a long time and Tuchel is determined to get his man this summer.

Interestingly, Rice has recently rejected two contract renewal offers from West Ham United amid interest from the Blues as well as Manchester United.

Chelsea initiate move for La Liga star

Saul Niguez

Chelsea have made an inquiry with Atletico Madrid about Saul Niguez, according to Chelsea News via The Daily Mirror. The Blues are preparing to add two to three new players to their kitty this summer to compete for the league.

The recent departure of Billy Gilmour on loan to Norwich City has opened up space in the squad for a new midfielder.

Chelsea have made their first move in the pursuit of #Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul, who is attracting the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United. (Mirror) #CFC #MUFC #LFC — 🌟 ChelsTransfer 🌟 (@ChelsTransfer) July 4, 2021

It was previously believed that Chelsea were looking for a defensive midfielder this summer, which is why the links with the Spaniard are a little confusing.

However, Niguez is a fantastic footballer who would vastly improve the Blues team. So Tuchel’s interest in him is understandable.

Blues interested in Werder Bremen goalkeeper

Jiri Pavlenka

Chelsea are interested in Jiri Pavlenka, according to The Hard Tackle via Deichstube. The Werder Bremen goalkeeper has been recommended to the club by Blues legend Petr Cech.

The Premier League giants are looking for a third-choice goalkeeper this summer after the departure of Willy Caballero.

Pavlenka has been Werder Bremen’s first-choice goalkeeper for the last four seasons, but the German side could look to cash in on him after their relegation from the Bundesliga.

That could work in Chelsea’s favor, as the Czech Republic international could also be an able replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been linked with a move to Napoli.

