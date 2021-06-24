Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make massive Erling Haaland decision, club favorites to land €65m La Liga ace and more - 24th June 2021

Chelsea is preparing to launch an offensive on the Premier League title next season. The Blues finished the recently concluded season in fourth place but are expected to go all out to win the league next term.

Thomas Tuchel is also expected to defend the UEFA Champions League trophy they won in the 2020-21 campaign. As such, it is no surprise that the German wants to make a host of changes to his current squad over the summer.

Chelsea is searching for a new number nine to lead the line, while they are also tipped to add steel to their backline. The Blues have already been linked with a host of players in the Premier League and abroad.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 24, 2021.

Chelsea make massive Erling Haaland decision

Erling Haaland

Chelsea has decided to withdraw from the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Express via Evening Standard.

The Norwegian was Thomas Tuchel’s number one target this summer, with the German manager confident that Haaland’s arrival would vastly improve his attack.

The Borussia Dortmund striker managed 41 goals from 41 appearances last season and is also wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Erling Haaland would prefer to join Real Madrid or the Premier League when he eventually leaves Dortmund. He doesn't want to join Bayern. (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/kgE120v5kz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 23, 2021

The Red Devils, however, plan to pursue him next summer, when he could be available for a cut-price deal.

Chelsea wanted to beat the competition this time, and previous reports suggested that Tuchel was preparing to break the bank for the Norwegian. However, it now appears that the Blues are not ready to spend £150 million on the Norwegian this summer.

The Premier League giants have identified Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane as two alternatives to Haaland, but it is unclear whether they have ended their interest in the Norwegian once and for all.

Blues favorites to land €65m La Liga ace

Jules Kounde

Chelsea is the favorite to secure the services of Jules Kounde, according to Sport Witness via ABC Sevilla.

However, the Frenchman is also being tracked by Arsenal and Manchester United, and there’s a big chance he could play in the Premier League next season.

The English clubs believe that Sevilla will let Kounde leave for €65 million, but that might not be true, given that the La Liga side rejected a €55 million bid from Manchester City last summer.

News: @ChelseaFC🔵 are ‘studying their bid’ for @SevillaFC_ENG⚪ defender Jules Koundé ahead of a possible move this summer. The Blues are the 'most likely candidate' if he makes the switch to the @premierleague. @Arsenal🔴⚪ and @ManUtd🔴 both linked.#CFC



[VIA @Sport_Witness] — CHEALSE NEWS📣 (@Chealse_news) June 24, 2021

Chelsea is the frontrunner in the race, and the report states that the Blues are contemplating a move for the player soon. Tuchel sees the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for the aging Thiago Silva.

Chelsea eyeing move for Adama Traore

Adama Traore

Chelsea is eyeing a move for Adama Traore this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Blues believe the Wolves man could be a fine alternative to Achraf Hakimi, who looks to be on the way to Paris Saint-Germain.

Traore tends to blow hot and cold but can be unplayable on his day. He has played as a wingback and full-back before, but there’s an element of risk in deploying him in the role, given his attacking ambitions.

Chelsea, however, believes that Tuchel could mold the player into the role. Traore might also benefit from a change of scene if he decides to swap Molineux for Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Arjun Panchadar