Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Premier League superstar their primary target, club interested in Atletico Madrid ace and more - 28th June 2021

Chelsea is planning to bring in a world-class striker to Stamford Bridge this summer after finishing the 2020-21 Premier League season in fourth place, 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

The Blues scored 58 goals in the league, 25 fewer than Pep Guardiola’s side and the least among the top four. In the top half of the table, only Arsenal and Everton found the back of the net on fewer occasions than Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel knows he has to change that if he wants to challenge for the title next season. The German is also looking to strengthen his midfield this summer.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 28, 2021.

Chelsea make Premier League superstar their primary target

Chelsea has made Harry Kane their primary target this summer, according to Caught Offside via Goal. The Blues are on the lookout for a world-class striker and are also interested in Erling Haaland.

Tuchel wants an upgrade on his current strike force, with Jorginho finishing as the top scorer for the club in the league last season. And there’s no one better than Kane in the country at the moment.

However, pricing the Englishman away from Tottenham Hotspur will not be easy, especially since the two clubs are fierce rivals. Kane has long been deprived of silverware and has come out in public to express his desire to move away from Spurs.

There’s no doubt that Chelsea and the Englishman could be a match made in heaven. Kane’s arrival at Stamford Bridge would vastly increase his chances of finally winning a trophy, while the Blues would be instant favorites for the league with him in the team.

However, Kane might not want to hamper his reputation with Spurs fans, so the Englishman could end up opting for a different destination.

Blues interested in Atletico Madrid ace

Chelsea is interested in Marcos Llorente, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Spaniard has earned rave reviews since moving to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 and helping the Rojiblancos win the La Liga title last season.

Llorente finished the season with 13 goals and 12 assists from 45 appearances in all competitions, popping up on the radar of the Blues.

He can operate in central midfield, on the right, or even as a forward, and Chelsea are convinced that his versatility will be a massive hit at Stamford Bridge. Atletico Madrid is willing to sell the player but could demand a fee over €60 million.

Norwich set to sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Norwich is very close to taking Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea, Sky Sports reports. The Scottish midfielder is set to undergo his medical later this week at the end of his 10-day COVID-19 quarantine.

The player was brilliant for Scotland against England in the group stages of Euro 2020.

Billy Gilmour is set to complete his loan move to Norwich on Thursday, according to @liam_twomey. pic.twitter.com/WWpHBrYJ8z — Talk Chelsea ⭐⭐ (@talkchelsea) June 28, 2021

The Blues are ready to let Gilmour continue his development with the Canaries but believe he has a long-term future at the club. The 20-year-old appeared 11 times for Chelsea last season, including five in the Premier League.

