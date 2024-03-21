Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Milos Kerkez talks, club eyeing Tammy Abraham, and more - March 21, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 30. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 11th in the league after 27 games this season, 17 points behind Aston Villa on fourth.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Milos Kerkez this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 21, 2024.

Chelsea not in Milos Kerkez talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Milos Kerkez could be on the move this summer

Chelsea are not eyeing a move for Milos Kerkez at the moment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that the Bournemouth left-back is on Mauricio Pochettino's radar ahead of the summer. The Blues are expected to sign a new face for the position amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that despite scouting the player recently, the London giants are yet to make concrete plans regarding a move.

"Milos Kerkez is an excellent young talent doing well at Bournemouth, and there’s been plenty written about him recently being scouted by Chelsea and others. My understanding is that clubs in Italy, Germany and England are following Kerkez regularly, as he’s an excellent talent. Nothing is concrete at this stage from what I’m hearing, not even Bournemouth plans for Kerkez as they signed him just one year ago," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s still early but what’s sure is that Milos is super appreciated around Europe. Meanwhile, we know Chelsea are going to be looking at top young left-backs, so that’s why we are going to see Kerkez and probably many others linked with the Blues, but as I said, nothing is concrete right now as far as I understand.”

Kerkez has registered 26 appearances across competition for the Cherries.

Blues eyeing Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is wanted back at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Tammy Abraham, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Blues let the English striker leave for AS Roma in 2021 and he enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Italy. However, his career has been temporarily derailed by an ACL injury that has kept him out of action for most of this season.

The 26-year-old is nearing his return to action now and a first appearance of the season could be on the cards after the international break. The London giants are attentive to the situation and are planning to bring him back as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian moved to the Stadio Olimpico last summer and has been a hit so far. He remains eager to continue his stay at the club, with Chelsea also looking to end his nightmare stay at Stamford Bridge this summer. While Roma are pleased with Lukaku, they are unlikely to let Abraham leave so easily.

Antonio Conte wanted at Chelsea, says journalist

Antonio Conte is available for his next assignment

Chelsea would welcome Antonio Conte back with open arms, according to journalist Massimo Ugolini. The Italian manager is yet to take his next assignment since parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur last year. Conte enjoyed a great time at Stamford Bridge during his two-year stint, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Speaking recently, as cited by Calcio Napoli, Ugolini also named Juventus as a possible destination for the Italian manager.

"He [Antonio Conte] could even return to Chelsea. He would be welcomed back with great enthusiasm. Watch out for Juventus too. In this spending-review phase, it’s not as if they couldn’t afford him,” Ugolini said.

Conte's time with the Blues ended on a sour note, so the club might be wary about a reunion.