Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues need to pay €100m for Viktor Gyokeres, Jose Mourinho wants Stamford Bridge job, and more - January 18, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on January 23. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are trailing in the tie by a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues have to pay €100m to secure the services of Viktor Gyokeres this month. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho wants to take charge of the London giants for a third time.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 18, 2024.

Chelsea need to pay €100m for Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will have to trigger Viktor Gyokeres’ release clause to secure his services this month, according to Sporting manager Ruben Amorim. The Swedish striker has been on a roll for the Portuguese side this season, registering 20 goals and 10 assists from 24 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues keen to add a new No. 9 to their arsenal this month. Christopher Nkunku’s injury troubles have already accelerated their plans.

A recent report from the Record has stated that the London giants have offered €85m for the 25-year-old this month. However, it was swiftly rejected by Sporting. Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Amorim insisted that Gyokeres will only leave the Jose Alvalade Stadium this month for €100m.

“I don’t know, I didn’t even ask [Hugo] Viana [Sporting’s director of football]. Obviously I was informed of the news and as soon as they said €85m I thought ‘it’s not enough’. In the middle of the season, it will only come out through the clause. As we can’t control that, I feel I’m quite calm because we can’t do anything,” said Amorim.

He continued:

“Obviously we have to see the impact that Viktor has on the team, we would have to change a lot of things, and hence the management’s effort to only let out players that we can’t lose through the clause. I just heard the number, I thought it wasn’t enough and I moved on.”

Amorim admitted that multiple clubs can afford to pay the 25-year-old’s release clause, but added that a move will be difficult in January.

“Nowadays, obviously there are clubs that can pay €100m but we can’t control that. I’m sure there could be proposals in the summer, I don’t know about this one because I haven’t spoken to Viana yet. At this point in January, it seems difficult to me that anyone will reach €100m,” said Amorim.

Gyokeres could be an immediate replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho wants Stamford Bridge job

Jose Mourinho is available to take up his next project

Jose Mourinho is ready to take charge of Chelsea once again, according to TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher. The Portuguese manager was recently relieved off his duties by AS Roma following a poor season so far. The Italian club are ninth in the Serie A table after 20 games and have just one win in their last five games.

Mourinho is willing to immediately return to action and is eyeing a third stint at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese became a household name during his time with the Blues, taking them to great heights. Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get his act together with the London giants this season, adding to speculation regarding a managerial change at the club.

However, Fletcher adds that Chelsea remain firmly behind the Argentinean manager for now and are not looking to replace him with Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur retain Conor Gallagher interest

Conor Gallagher could still leave Stamford Bridge this month

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in securing the services of Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider. The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Chelsea of late and is now one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most trusted men. Gallagher has started 24 of his 26 appearances for the Blues this season, registering four assists. His efforts have reportedly turned heads on the other side of London.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and attempted to prise him away last summer. Gallager opted to stay at Stamford Bridge, but Tottenham never let him out of their sights. Despite his importance to Pochettino’s plans, Gallagher could be offloaded this year to help Chelsea adhere to FFP norms. Spurs are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to pounce should the opportunity arise.