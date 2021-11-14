Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer €40 million for Real Madrid star; club enter race for Ligue 1 midfielder, and more - 14th November 2021

Chelsea have built a three-point lead atop the Premier League table after 11 games this season. The Blues have won eight games in the league, scoring 27 goals and conceding only four.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have offered €40 million for the services of a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, The Blues have entered the race for a Ligue 1 midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th November 2021.

Chelsea offer €40 million for Eder Militao

Chelsea have offered €40 million for the services of Eder Militao.

Chelsea have offered €40 million for the services of Eder Militao, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this season. Militao has helped Los Blancos deal well with the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer.

However, the Brazilian is one of the lowest earners at the club, with an annual salary of just €4.5 million. The Blues firmly believe they can lure Militao away from the Santiago Bernabeu by offering him a hefty salary package.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are sweating on the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who are in the final year of their contracts. Thomas Tuchel is desperate to bolster his backline next year to prepare for the inevitable.

While Jules Kounde remains a target for the German, Tuchel is also willing to consider Militao for the role. The Blues have already submitted an initial offer of €40 million for the Brazilian.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, reports El Nacional. Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, reports El Nacional.

However, prising him away from the Santiago Bernabeu will be no walk in the park. Militao's current deal expires in the summer of 2025. Real Madrid are already working to tie him down to a new contract, and offer him a significant pay hike.

Blues enter race for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca. The Frenchman has forced clubs around Europe to sit up and take notice after a string of impressive performances for Monaco. Real Madrid are among the clubs eager to secure his services. The Blues have now joined the fray.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea have emerged ahead of Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for around €60m in the January transfer window.



(Source: Sunday Express) 🚨 Chelsea have emerged ahead of Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for around €60m in the January transfer window.(Source: Sunday Express) https://t.co/UOhk9NrpPR

Chelsea are putting together succession plans for N'Golo Kante, who is already on the wrong side of 30. The Blues have identified Tchouameni as a possible target. The player is likely to exit Monaco next year, and could ignite a bidding war for his services in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City backed to battle for Erling Haaland

John Arne Riise has tipped Chelsea and Manchester City to fight for Erling Haaland.

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has tipped Chelsea and Manchester City to fight for the signature of Erling Haaland. Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by Tribal Football, Riise also claimed that his former club might not afford his young compatriot.

“In the Premier League, I can only see maybe Manchester City and Chelsea being able to afford him. But then again, is the salary that important to him? He’s going to earn a lot anyway."

"The only chance I can see him at Liverpool is if the salary (demand) goes down. When it comes to his agent and the numbers I’m reading now, I can only see City or Chelsea in the Premier League,” said Riise.

