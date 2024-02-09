Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer £70m for Raphinha, club urged to sign new striker, and more - February 9, 2024

Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (February 13) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team will be looking to build momentum following midweek's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round replay.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to offer £70m for the services of Raphinha this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been urged to sign a new striker this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from February 9, 2024.

Chelsea offer £70m for Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are ready to offer Barcelona are massive fee for Raphinha, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Brazilian left Leeds United in 2022 to move to the Camp Nou, but his time at the Catalan club hasn’t been fruitful. The Spanish champions are apparently ready to let him go at the end of the season to address their poor finances.

The Blues have invested heavily in the frontline in recent windows, but players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have struggled to deliver. Pochettino needs someone who can hit the ground running, and Raphinha has emerged as an option. The Brazilian has four goals and seven assists from 20 outings across competitions this season for Barcelona.

Raphinha is already proven in the Premier League and the Blues are willing to offer £70m for his signature. However, they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his services. Interestingly, the report adds that the 27-year-old is not too keen to move to London, although he is aware that he might have to leave the Catalans this summer.

Blues urged to sign new striker by former player

Cesc Fabregas wants a new striker at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged the club to sign a new striker this year.

The London giants have suffered due to the lack of a proven goalscorer this season. Romelu Lukaku was shipped off on loan to AS Roma and his replacement, Nicolas Jackson, hasn’t lived up to his billing.

Pochettino is already eyeing reinforcements, and recent reports have named Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford striker Ivan Toney as potential targets.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas pointed out that his former club have a history of amazing strikers and need one right now.

“Chelsea Football Club demands results now no matter what. And also, I think they have a responsibility for the fans, for their history over the last, what, 20, 25 years. I do think that Mauricio [Pochettino] is a really good coach, but it feels that they still haven't found their 11. There is a lot of quality and a lot of talent, but they do need to find their best shape,” said Fabregas.

He continued:

“It's not all about tactics, but they do need to fit their best players in their best positions. They do lack a top striker. I mean Chelsea in the last years they've always had top strikers. Let's remember the Drogbas, the Diego Costas, Anelkas, etc. You need someone to put the ball at the back of net and they don't really have this top, top player to make the difference in the end.”

Both Osimhen and Toney are likely to be available at the end of this season, but the Blues could face competition from Arsenal for their services.

Enzo Fernandez wants to stay

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge of late

Enzo Fernandez’s agent Uriel Perez has rubbished claims that the player wants to leave Chelsea this year.

The Argentinean arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023 in a £107m move from Benfica. However, recent reports have stated that Fernandez is frustrated amid the team’s continued struggles.

Football Insider have stated that his camp are already in talks with potential suitors regarding a move. However, Perez has now rubbished those claims.

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the football agent insisted that Fernandez is aware of the club’s plans and is happy at Stamford Bridge.

“I really don’t understand why reports came out of nowhere about Enzo planning to leave Chelsea. We know the plan of the club, plan of the owners. He’s happy and wants to stay,” said Perez.

Fernandez has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and one assist.