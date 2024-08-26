Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plan Ben Chilwell exit; Kepa Arrizabalaga set to leave and more - August 26, 2024

Chelsea have made a decent start to life under new boss Enzo Maresca. The Italian manager has won two and lost one of his three games in charge of the Blues across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload defender Ben Chilwell on a temporary move this summer. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also set to leave on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 26, 2024:

Chelsea plan Ben Chilwell exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are prepared to send Ben Chilwell out on loan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back has been a disappointment since his move to Stamford Bridge a few summers ago.

Chilwell's injury record has been a cause of concern for the club, with the 27-year-old missing 100 games for club and country in the last three seasons due to various injuries. The Blues have now lost their patience with the Englishman and are ready to show him the door.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that there's no offer on the table for Chilwell at the moment.

"There is nothing advanced yet with Ben Chilwell, but it will be interesting to see whether anything permanent can happen between now and the end of the window because he will require a big fee," said Romano

He continued:

"From Chilwell's perspective and Chelsea's perspective, there might be a halfway house where they're prepared for him just to go out and get minutes and then reassess the situation at a later point. Potentially, there might be an option to buy that Chelsea agree to on a loan deal."

Chilwell's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2027.

Kepa Arrizabalaga set to leave Stamford Bridge, says Fabrizio Romano

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Bournemouth are in talks to take Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper is no longer part of Maresca's plans and will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid but failed to leave a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have their eyes on the 28-year-old as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin. But with the Ukrainian looking set to stay, Kepa is unlikely to return to La Liga this year.

The Cherries have offered him a chance at regular football and are close to securing his services on a temporary deal. The player's contract with the Blues expires in 2025, and he's likely to sign a one-year extension before the transfer materialises.

The Spaniard is scheduled to have his medical if a breakthrough can be reached in the coming hours.

Blues eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Chelsea remain interested in Jadon Sancho, according to The Daily Mail. The Blues are looking to add more firepower to their frontline this summer, despite already investing in the likes of Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.

Sancho is no longer indispensable at Manchester United and will be allowed to leave this year. The London giants are apparently plotting to bring him to Stamford Bridge. They are even willing to offer Raheem Sterling in exchange for the 24-year-old.

United boss Erik ten Hag has been tight-lipped about Sancho's future after reintegrating the Englishman into his squad over the summer. The Dutch manager wouldn't mind seeing the last of the 24-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

Sancho has failed to impress since his much-publicized move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The player is apparently willing to consider a fresh challenge this summer to get his career back on track.

However, the Red Devils may not be too keen on accepting Sterling as part of a loan offer, given that the 29-year-old has done little of repute in recent seasons. The Telegraph has added that Chelsea could also be willing to offer Ben Chilwell in a swap deal for Sancho.

