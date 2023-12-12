Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Conor Gallagher exit; club backing Mauricio Pochettino, and more - December 12, 2023

Chelsea's season has gone from bad to worse after the 2-0 weekend defeat at Everton. The London giants are 12th in the Premier League after 16 games, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool (37).

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher. Elsewhere, the club are willing to back boss Mauricio Pochettino for now. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 12, 2023:

Chelsea planning Conor Gallagher exit

Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge remains undecided.

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Conor Gallagher, according to The Daily Mail. The English midfielder has established himself as a first-team regular under Pochettino.

Gallagher has appeared 18 times across competitions this season, starting 17. However, speculation is ripe regarding the 23-year-old's future, given that his contract expires in 2025.

The Blues are pleased with his efforts and are willing to offer him a new deal. But Gallagher is reluctant to sign a contract spanning seven or eight years, which is why the club are ready to listen to offers for him next year.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and first made headlines on loan to Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season. He will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave.

Blues backing Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are not considering a managerial change right now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino took charge this summer but has struggled to produce results. The Blues invested heavily in the squad, spending nearly £450 million, but languish in the bottom half of the table, with seven defeats in 16 games.

The situation has prompted talks of a change, with back-to-back defeats at Everton and Manchester United piling the pressure on the Argentinean. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano, though, said that the London giants are backing Pochettino as part of a long-term project.

"Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed after two bad results in the space of a few days, with defeats away to Manchester United and Everton.

"That’s now just one win in the last five games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and, of course, that kind of form is not good enough and needs to improve,” wrote Romano

He continued:

"Still, there is nothing is specific as of now in terms of targets for Pochettino – the general concept is that this long-term project is still being protected and backed by Chelsea."

Romano added that there are no specific targets for Pochettino this season, but he needs to steer the club out of troubled waters.

"I’m not aware of any specific pressure to finish in a certain position in the table this year or anything like that.

"Of course, they need to change this situation, it’s obvious; but Chelsea insist on their position with the manager, supporting him and trusting his ideas for the long term," wrote Romano.

Chelsea next face Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (December 16) in the Premier League.

Chelsea yet to make Noni Madueke decision

The Blues will make a decision on Noni Madueke in the upcoming weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in January this year from PSV Eindhoven but has failed to get going. Madueke has appeared eight times across competitions this season for the Blues, starting twice and scoring once.

A recent report from TEAMtalk has said that Madueke is unhappy at the club and could leave at the turn of the year. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants will soon hold internal talks on the player's future.

"My understanding is it’s (Madueke) one of the situations Chelsea will discuss in the next 2-3 weeks. Nothing has been decided yet for Madueke, but, obviously, he’s not playing as much as he’d love to.

"He’s also been injured, and this is a topic to consider, so internal talks will take place soon to try to resolve things, for sure," wrote Romano.

Madueke's contract with the club runs till 2030.