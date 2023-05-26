Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Moises Caicedo talks; Marcus Thuram unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge, and more - May 26, 2023

Chelsea succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United on Thursday (May 25) in the Premier League. Joao Felix's goal proved to be a mere consolation as Frank Lampard's side endured another forgettable outing.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to accelerate talks for Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Marcus Thuram is unlikely to join the London giants this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 26, 2023.

Chelsea planning Moises Caicedo talks

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to intiate talks with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a move for Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer, and reinforcements in midfield are in order. The Ecuadorian has emerged as an option, and the Blues are hoping to secure his services at the earliest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there are two other clubs also interested in the 21-year-old.

"I think, early in the window, we will see Chelsea seek guidance from Brighton over what it is going to take to sign Moisés Caicedo. I can't be sure yet that they make the offer, but that's what the first step will be, understanding exactly what the expected terms will be and to get a feel for how quickly things can move forward," said Jones.

He continued:

"Chelsea do not want to waste any time with their business. (Mauricio) Pochettino needs a settled squad for pre-season as much as possible. They absolutely do not want a repeat of last pre-season, as the poor preparations left them chasing from day one in the Premier League."

He added:

"I know that Chelsea have other options beyond Caicedo, but he is attainable in the next window, and there will also be at least two other Premier League clubs interested, so I've been told to expect early talks on that one."

Arsenal wanted Caicedo in January and could return for him this summer.

Marcus Thuram unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge

Marcus Thuram has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Marcus Thuram is unlikely to join Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The French forward is expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season on a Bosman move. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this year and have the 25-year-old on their wishlist.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are more likely destinations for Thuram.

"Marcus Thuram is set to become a free agent this summer, and he’s seen as an enticing option on the market by a number of clubs around Europe this summer. My understanding is that the strongest interest is coming from Spain and Italy, and it seems most likely that he’ll go to a club from Spain. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan look like two names to watch,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“With Chelsea, there was interest in January, but it’s understandable that he decided not to make the move. Looking at the state of Chelsea right now, it’s a hard sell, and now they’re going to be without Champions League football as well. The squad appears to be being put together quite sloppily, so it’s hard to see it being a smart move."

Thuram has 16 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Levi Colwill wants to join Brighton

Levi Colwill could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Levi Colwill has hinted that he could move to Brighton & Hove Albion permanently this summer.

The English centre-back is on a season-long loan with the Seagulls and has been quite impressive. He's scheduled to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign. However, with the Blues in disarray, the 20-year-old's future remains up in the air.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Colwill said that he wants to repay Brighton's trust.

"Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t, and I’m a person that loves to repay that. We’ll see. I don’t know what is going to happen (at Chelsea). I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, then I’ve got the Euros (the Under-21 European Championship with England) in the summer. After that, we’ll see what happens and go from there," said Colwill.

The Seagulls are on the rise under Roberto De Zerbi, and their involvement in the UEFA Europa League could make them a tempting proposition for Colwill.

