Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to raise £60m from sale of two stars, club locked in battle with West Ham United for Bundesliga star, and more - 14th August 2021

Chelsea started the new Premier League season by comfortably seeing off Crystal Palace in their opening game. The Blues went ahead in the first half with goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic before Trevoh Chalobah made it 3-0 after the break. Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with his team's performance but might be hoping for a few more changes to his squad before the end of the summer.

The perfect start! 😁



Up the Chels! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/T3k8tE6TIO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Chelsea are eager to offload quite a few of their current stars, hoping to raise money to fund more arrivals at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are still scouting the market for viable options to improve their squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 14 August 2021.

Chelsea planning to raise £60m from sale of two stars

Rudiger" height="533" width="800" /> Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are hoping to raise £60m to £70m from the sales of Antonio Rudiger and Tammy Abraham to fund a move for a new center back, according to The Express via The Athletic. The agents of both players have reportedly accelerated their efforts to secure moves away from Stamford Bridge for their clients.

Rudiger recently revealed that he had begun negotiations with the Blues for a new deal. However, talks have not been fruitful so far. The German international was close to leaving Stamford Bridge in January and Chelsea are ready to show him the door now.

Abraham, on the other hand, looks set to leave the Blues this month but is yet to decide between AS Roma and Arsenal. Chelsea would prefer him to move abroad, but the Englishman wants to stay in London. The Blues are hoping to reinvest the funds raised from the sale in a move for Jules Kounde.

AS Roma have an agreement in place with Chelsea for Tammy Abraham: €40m plus add ons on a permanent deal. Chelsea want a buy-back clause included. 🔵 #CFC



...but Tammy has not accepted yet - Roma are pushing, José Mourinho called him. Arsenal still in the race. #AFC @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

Blues locked in battle with West Ham United for Bundesliga star

Ellyes Skhiri

Chelsea are in a battle with West Ham United for the signature of Ellyes Skhiri, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Blues are scouting for a midfielder and are among a host of clubs tracking the Tunisian. The 26-year-old joined FC Koln in 2019 and has turned out to be a fine acquisition for the Bundesliga side. Skhiri has appeared 71 times for FC Koln so far, registering eight goals and six assists.

Chelsea are looking to offload quite a few of their fringe midfielders this summer, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko among the players likely to be sold. The Blues want Skhiri as cover in the middle of the park. However, the Hammers are currently leading the race for his signature.

Chelsea end pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers ace

Adama Traore" height="490" width="800" /> Adama Traore

Chelsea have ended their interest in Adama Traore, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic. The Wolverhampton Wanderers star was previously believed to be on Thomas Tuchel's wish list. The German is eager to improve his attack as he aims for the skies this season.

However, it now appears that the Blues have moved on to other targets and will not pursue the Spaniard. While it is not clear why the Blues stopped their pursuit of Traore, the Spaniard’s poor run of form has likely left Tuchel unimpressed.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar