Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to raise £86m in player sales to fund Erling Haaland move, Peter Crouch wants Belgian striker at Stamford Bridge and more - 3rd July 2021

Thomas Tuchel has overseen a revolution at Chelsea since taking charge at the start of the year. The Blues have gone from strength to strength under his guidance and promise to get even better in the upcoming season.

The German manager is already the toast of the fans, having secured the UEFA Champions League within months of arriving in London.

Chelsea has set very high standards under Tuchel, and the German is now planning for a stellar summer to add to his legacy next season. The Blues are aiming to add a world-class striker to their ranks, while a backup goalkeeper is also on the list.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from July 3, 2021.

Chelsea planning to raise £86m in player sales to fund Erling Haaland move

Chelsea is planning to raise £86m from the sale of four players in a bid to fund a move for Erling Haaland, according to The Express.

The Norwegian is the numero uno target for the Blues this summer, and Roman Abramovich has given his go-ahead in the pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star. However, any move is expected to cost around £150 million.

Fabrizio Romano on Twitch: “Chelsea are signing a striker this summer. 100%. Nothing imminent with Haaland.” — Chris. 🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 (@EmenaIo) July 2, 2021

Chelsea remains interested in the move, but the Premier League giants spent around £200 million last summer and hence must sell players this time to adhere to FIFA Financial Fair Play rules.

The Blues have already completed their first sale of the summer, with Fikayo Tomori joining AC Milan in a £25 million deal.

However, the Premier League giants need to raise £86 million more and are looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham, and Olivier Giroud to raise the sum. Neither of the four is expected to be in Tuchel’s plans for next season.

Peter Crouch wants Belgian striker at Stamford Bridge

Former England striker Peter Crouch believes Chelsea should consider a move for Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian was in splendid form last season and is among the finest strikers in Europe at the moment.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch claimed that Lukaku had all the ingredients to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

“Romelu Lukaku has to be a target for Premier League clubs, without a doubt.

“The obvious English destination is Chelsea, though. He’d fit in there. They’ve got pace, which suits him, willing runners, and they’d have an abundance of ability around him. He’s been at Chelsea before and I think he’s got something to prove there. I could see him being a good fit under Thomas Tuchel,” said Crouch.

Chelsea interested in Wayne Hennessey

Chelsea is interested in Wayne Hennessey, according to The Hard Tackle via The Express. The Welsh international is currently a free agent after his Crystal Palace contract expired at the end of last month.

Tuchel has identified Hennessey as the ideal replacement for Willy Caballero as his third-choice shot-stopper.

Chelsea are in talks to sign goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his release from Crystal Palace.



(@siphillipssport) — TalkingChels 🗣 (@TalkingChels) July 1, 2021

The Blues have preferred three keepers in the squad in recent times, and the departure of the Argentinean has opened up a vacancy. Hennessey could add valuable experience to the Chelsea backroom.

