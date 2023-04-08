Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning summer exodus; club advised to appoint Antonio Conte, and more - April 8, 2023

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday (April 8) in the Premier League. Matheus Nunez's strike in the 31st minute made for a disappointing start to Frank Lampard’s second tenure at the club.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a mass exodus this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to bring Antonio Conte back to Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 8, 2023:

Chelsea planning summer exodus

Mason Mount remains heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to offload multiple players this summer, according to Give Me Sport.

The Blues have invested heavily in the squad since Todd Boehly took charge last summer. They now need to offload players to ensure that they adhere to the Financial Fair Play norms. The club are hoping to cash in on some of their star names at the end of the season.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher continue to be linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are others who could be deemed surplus to requirements.

However, the London giants are likely to wait till the appointment of a permanent manager before making a final decision on departures.

Blues advised to appoint Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is available for a managerial job.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Chelsea to consider former manager Antonio Conte to take over at their helm.

The Blues parted ways with Graham Potter last weekend and have appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager till the end of the season. Boehly is expected to continue the search for a new permanent manager.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are some of the names doing the rounds. However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Conte, who was recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, is the ideal choice, having previously tasted success at Stamford Bridge.

“I am amazed that even though we’ve seen a whole host of names linked with the position, Antonio Conte hasn’t been one. Why should Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique be ahead of Conte, a man who has already won everything at Chelsea? – He is also a manager that rules with an iron fist, so he wouldn’t be scared to clear out the deadwood in the summer,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“In my opinion, Conte is the most obvious choice, so I am stunned he isn’t being mentioned more.”

Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup during his two-year association with the London giants.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic tipped to flourish under Frank Lampard

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) has been an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge recently.

Stan Collymore reckons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic could be handed a new lease of life under Frank Lampard.

Both players struggled for chances under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season. However, with Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis till the end of the season, they could be handed a second chance at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Edouard Mendy and Mason Mount could also be offered the chance to resurrect their careers.

“Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two others who are facing uncertain futures. I don’t think Pulisic has pulled up any trees since he moved from Borussia Dortmund, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to be perceived as the bag egg, but I am sure Lampard will open the door to anyone who can do a job between now and the end of the season, so it’s very possible that both come back into the picture,” said Collymore.

He added:

“The remainder of the season offers not only Mason Mount but also Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and probably Edouard Mendy too, the opportunity to play if they’re given the chance, and perform well in order to secure summer transfers elsewhere.”

None of the four players started for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

Poll : 0 votes