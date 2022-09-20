Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning swap deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker; Thomas Tuchel failed to convince Jules Kounde to move to Stamford Bridge, and more - September 20, 2022

Chelsea are preparing for their visit to Selhurst Park at the start of October to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. New manager Graham Potter will be desperate to pick up his first win with his new team.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a swap deal for a Tottenham Hotspur striker. Elsewhere, Jules Kounde has hinted that former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel failed to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on September 20, 2022:

Chelsea planning swap deal for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur involving Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, according to Calciomercato Web via Caught Offside.

The Blues are eager to bring in a new striker next year after finding little success with Lukaku. The Belgian is on loan at Inter Milan and could leave permanently next year, as he doesn't have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku plus cash to Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane. 🙄 According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku plus cash to Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane. 🙄

The Blues have turned their attention to Kane, who has consistently been one of the best strikers in the Premier League. The Englishman has registered 254 goals from 395 games for Spurs but is yet to win silverware with the club.

Chelsea believe they can convince their bitter rivals to part ways with their prized asset by including Lukaku as part of their offer. Interestingly, the Belgian played some of his best football under Spurs manager Antonio Conte at Inter, so both parties could be open to a reunion.

Thomas Tuchel failed to convince Jules Kounde to move to Stamford Bridge

Jules Kounde moved to the Camp Nou this summer.

Jules Kounde has said that he had a conversation with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel this summer regarding a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were hot on the heels of the French defender since last summer and were desperate to take him to London this year. However, the 23-year-old opted to join Barcelona instead.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Jules Koundé: "I spoke with Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come but I simply preferred Xavi's speech."



— SPORT Jules Koundé: "I spoke with Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come but I simply preferred Xavi's speech."— SPORT ❗Jules Koundé: "I spoke with Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come but I simply preferred Xavi's speech."— SPORT https://t.co/btZE4io16v

Speaking to L'Equipe, as relayed by Caught Offside, Kounde said that Tuchel wanted him to join the Premier League side. However, the Frenchman added that Tuchel wasn't persuasive enough, and Xavi convinced him to move to Camp Nou.

"I spoke with Tuchel, and I also felt that he wanted me to come, but I simply preferred Xavi’s speech," said Kounde.

Kounde has appeared five times for the Blaugrana across competitions this season.

Graham Potter needs to improve understanding between his forwards, says Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin reckons Graham Potter could find success this season if he improves the link-up play between his forwards. The Blues appointed Potter to take them back to the top after a stuttering start to the season under Thomas Tuchel.

In his column for the club's website, Nevin said that Potter will be eager to find the right combination in attack at Stamford Bridge.

"If we can get those forward link-ups improved at Chelsea, then the season will be an altogether more enjoyable and successful one. Graham Potter can see the quality at his disposal and probably can’t wait to try fitting those pieces together," wrote Nevin.

The Scot added that the key to success would be building an understanding between the forwards.

"I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and potentially others as well. The answer and the understanding is in there somewhere; it is just a case of finding it and then working on it," wrote Nevin.

The London giants have scored eight goals in six league games this season, winning three and losing two.

