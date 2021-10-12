Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting Eden Hazard return; Real Madrid contemplating move for English full-back, and more - 11th October 2021

Chelsea are determined to get their hands on the Premier League trophy this season. The Blues have made their intentions quite clear at the start of the campaign, and are already top of the table after seven games.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea are plotting Eden Hazard's sensational return to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in an English full=back who plays for the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11 October 2021.

Chelsea plotting Eden Hazard return

Chelsea are plotting a move to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are plotting a move to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Roman Abramovich continues to be a fan of the player, and wants him back at the club. The Blues believe the Belgian could regain his form with a return to the Premier League.

Eden Hazard became a household name during his time with Chelsea. The Belgian enjoyed great success with the Blues, emerging as one of the finest players in the game. His exploits earned him a dream move to Real Madrid in 2019. However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been nothing short of a nightmare, with injuries turning Hazard into a shadow of his former illustrious self.

At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ @AtTheBridgePod Chelsea are reportedly in early informal talks with Real Madrid to resign Hazard, and owner Roman Abramovich is ‘increasingly convinced’ that the 30-year old will be one of the best in the world again if he returned to Stamford Bridge.- El Nacional Chelsea are reportedly in early informal talks with Real Madrid to resign Hazard, and owner Roman Abramovich is ‘increasingly convinced’ that the 30-year old will be one of the best in the world again if he returned to Stamford Bridge.- El Nacional https://t.co/8kG0uvuonV

However, Chelsea believe a return to familiar settings could help the Belgian rediscover his mojo. The Blues have reportedly held formal talks with Fiorentino Perez to get a deal for Hazard over the line.

Real Madrid are ready to let Hazard leave, with the player expected to be surplus to requirements after the impending arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, Los Blancos want to recoup part of the €115 million they invested in the player.

Real Madrid contemplating move for Reece James

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Reece James.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Reece James, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional.

Los Blancos want to bolster their right-back position next year, and have identified the Englishman as a potential target. The La Liga giants are sweating on the injury woes of Dani Carvajal, and have turned to the Chelsea man as a long-term solution.

The report also adds that Real Madrid want Reece James as a part of a deal for Eden Hazard. However, the Blues are unlikely to consider the departure of the Englishman, given his importance to Thomas Tuchel's side. Chelsea might want to keep the immensely talented 21-year-old at the club for as long as possible, so this transfer might not see the light of the day.

Thomas Tuchel names Jorginho as Ballon d'Or favourite

Thomas Tuchel believes Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Thomas Tuchel believes Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Chelsea manager heaved praise on his midfield general, and said that a Blues player winning the coveted trophy would have a positive impact on the entire team.

"Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He’s a very intelligent player, and it’s a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football," said Tuchel. I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect would be," said Tuchel.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or, according to Thomas Tuchel 🏆 Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or, according to Thomas Tuchel 🏆 https://t.co/fyPxNW4ef6

Jorginho is one of the strong contenders to win this year's coveted Ballon d'Or award. That's because he played key roles in Chelsea's triumphant 2020-21 Champions League and Italy's victorious Euro 2020 campaigns.

