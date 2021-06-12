Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting player plus cash deal for Bundesliga superstar, club in a three-way battle for England ace and more - 12 June 2021

Chelsea remain eager to sign a striker this summer, as Thomas Tuchel believes his attacking department needs upgrading. The Blues are looking for an out-and-out striker to complete their attack, as the current options in their squad are not good enough to get them back to the summit of the Premier League.

The German is also looking to inject a shot of creativity into the first team as he aims to snatch the Premier League title away from Manchester City next season. Chelsea are expected to defend their Champions League trophy in their upcoming campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 12 June.

Chelsea plotting player-plus-cash deal for Bundesliga superstar

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are ready to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund in a bid to sweeten a deal for Erling Haaland, according to The Express. The Bundesliga side reportedly want £150m for the Norwegian, who has found the back of the net 57 times in 59 appearances for Dortmund.

The Blues believe Haaland is the final piece of Tuchel’s attacking jigsaw and his presence could help them compete for the league next season.

Erling Haaland's Champions League stats are mind-blowing.



If he is this good right now, imagine his peak in 5 years. He's coming for every goal record in existence. pic.twitter.com/O9i5fFCS5D — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) June 12, 2021

Chelsea want to place an offer of £60m plus Abraham for the Norwegian to test the Bundesliga side’s resolve. The Premier League giants value the Englishman at £40m and are ready to let him move this summer.

Abraham has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel and is aware that Haaland’s arrival could further limit his playing time at Stamford Bridge. As such, the 21-year-old is willing to leave London in search of regular football.

Blues in a three-way battle for England ace

Jack Grealish

Chelsea are involved in a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City for Jack Grealish, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 25-year-old is one of the stars of the Aston Villa team and is expected to play a pivotal role in England’s Euro 2020 campaign as well.

Grealish missed a chunk of the 2020 campaign due to injuries, but still managed to amass seven goals and 12 assists from 27 appearances in the league.

Chelsea are the 'favourite' to sign Manchester City-linked Aston Villa star Jack Grealish. #cfc



[Birmingham Mail] pic.twitter.com/swXVmjloue — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) June 12, 2021

The Blues consider the Englishman the perfect replacement for Hakim Ziyech, who has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and could depart this summer. Chelsea will face stiff competition for Grealish’s services but could beat both Liverpool and Manchester City to secure the player.

Sevilla star prefers a move to Chelsea

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea despite being linked with a host of clubs across Europe, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Frenchman is among the most promising young talents in the world at the moment and the Blues are long-time admirers of the 22-year-old.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in signing the player. Kounde, however, favors a move to Stamford Bridge and Sevilla could be willing to let the Frenchman leave for €55m this summer.

