Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting to sign £38 million striker as Timo Werner replacement in January; club receive boost in contract renewal talks for Danish defender, and more - 31st October 2021

Chelsea got the better of Newcastle United on Saturday to stay atop the Premier League table. The Blues scored three unanswered goals, and have now won eight of their ten league games to go three points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are plotting a move for a Colombian striker who plays for Atalanta in January, as a replacement for Timo Werner. Elsewhere, The Blues have received a boost in their effort to tie down a Danish defender to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 31st October 2021.

Chelsea plotting to sign Duvan Zapata as Timo Werner replacement in January

Chelsea are planning to move for Duvan Zapata in January.

The Blues have run out of patience with Timo Werner, who has failed to replicate his prolific RB Leipzig form at Stamford Bridge. The German striker has shown little sign of a revival in his second season with the north London side. So Thomas Tuchel is willing to offload him in January.

Chelsea have turned their attention to Zapata as a possible replacement for Werner. The Colombian striker has been in a rich vein of form for Atalanta in recent times, and has caught the attention of The Blues with his performances. Zapata managed 19 goals from 49 appearances in all competitions last season. He already has six in 12 for the Serie A side this campaign.

The Blues are keen to add a striker to their roster this winter to ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea want to bring in Zapata to add competition for the Belgian, and are willing to offer £38 million for his services in January.

Blues receive boost in contract renewal talks with Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have received a boost in their effort to renew the contract of Andreas Christensen.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are close to tying down the Danish defender to a new deal. Christensen's current contract expires next summer, so the Premier League giants are running out of time to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Dane has become a key player at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. Now thanks to an intervention from his father, The Blues look likely to renew his deal before January.

Antonio Rudiger talks about his future at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has opened up about his Chelsea future in a recent interview.

Antonio Rudiger opened up on his Chelsea future in a recent interview. The defender's current contract with Chelsea expires next summer, but he's yet to agree an extension.

Speaking to The Guardian, Rudiger claimed there have been talks with The Blues, but hinted that the situation isn't resolved yet.

“About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has confirmed talks are in place over a possible contract renewal and reassured supporters that he is ‘happy’ at the club. Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has confirmed talks are in place over a possible contract renewal and reassured supporters that he is ‘happy’ at the club. https://t.co/AIp8RvV0eF

Rudiger continued:

"There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia, a Chelsea director]_ and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now, and I have nothing to do with all the speculation."

