Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing offer for French defender; club leading race for Barcelona star, and more - 22nd August 2021

Chelsea continued their brilliant start to the new season by comfortably beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

The Blues went ahead through new boy Romelu Lukaku before Reece James doubled their lead on the night. Thomas Tuchel's wards stayed in control throughout the game, but the German manager might be eyeing more additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are going all out to secure the services of a French defender. The Blues are also eager to sign a Barcelona starlet, while Tuchel is ready to let one of his current players leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22 August 2021.

Chelsea preparing offer for Jules Kounde

Chelsea remain hopeful of signing Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are preparing another bid for Jules Kounde and remain optimistic about bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are eager to bolster their backline despite a series of stellar performances since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The German manager believes Kounde would be perfect for his defence.

However, Sevilla have proven to be a tough nut to crack, and Chelsea have not succeeded in completing a deal for the Frenchman so far. The Blues, though, remain hopeful of changing that in the coming days.

Tuchel is pleased with the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah, and is even willing to end his quest for Kounde. But the player continues to be linked with the Premier League giants, with both clubs locked in negotiations over his potential move.

Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé deal. Talks ongoing - new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Koundé on final days of the window. Timing will be key. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea need to find a solution for Zouma [West Ham still keen]. pic.twitter.com/gLks0rvR1y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Chelsea are aware they are running out of time to complete a move for Kounde. Sevilla will only part ways with their prized asset if they can sign a replacement before the end of the current window. So the Blues are ready to make a final attempt for the Frenchman in the coming days.

Blues leading race for Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea are leading the race for Ilaix Moriba.

Chelsea are leading the race for Barcelona contract rebel Ilaix Moriba, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires next summer, but he is not ready to sign an extension yet. The Blaugrana, who unwilling to meet his wage demands, have decided to offload him. Manchester City and RB Leipzig are also interested in Moriba, but the Blues are the favourites to land him at the moment.

City are waiting to lap him up for free next summer, while RB Leipzig are not reluctant to match Barcelona’s €20-million price tag on Moriba. Chelsea, however, are willing to pay more than the Bundesliga side, thus steering clear of the competition.

Atalanta emerge as favourites to sign Davide Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta is all set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Atalanta have emerged as the favourites for the signature of Davide Zappacosta, according to Football Italia via Gianluca Di Marzio.

#Zappacosta, l’@Atalanta_BC ha deciso di acquistarlo a titolo definitivo, un blitz per superare la @acffiorentina che l’avrebbe preso solo in prestito @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 22, 2021

The Chelsea defender is edging closer to an initial loan deal with Fiorentina, but it now appears that Atalanta have taken the lead in the race for his signature. The Italian spent last season on loan at Genoa, and is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans at the moment.

Chelsea are ready to let him leave, and Atalanta are proposing a loan deal for Zappacosta without an option to buy.

