Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues pushing for Ivan Toney; club decided against Declan Rice move, and more - September 27, 2023

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday (September 27). Mauricio Pochettino's team will have their task cut out against a well-oiled Seagulls side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the winter. Elsewhere, the London giants decided against a move for former West Ham Unired midfielder Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal, this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 27, 2023:

Chelsea pushing for Ivan Toney

Chelsea are likely to push for Ivan Toney if their poor luck in front of goal continues, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have struggled in the final third this season, despite investing nearly £450 million this summer. Toney has emerged as a target for Pochettino ahead of the winter.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Englishman is open to a move to Stamford Bridge but added that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

"Chelsea haven’t scored in their last three games and have drawn blanks in a Premier League-high 13 games in 2023. If the goal shyness continues, Chelsea could move in the hope of getting a jump on other suitors," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Toney is open to the Chelsea switch, and I am told he ideally wants to stay in London. That’s also good news for Arsenal and Spurs. The Arsenal links are genuine.

"Toney is exactly the kind of profile Arteta craves. Even at 27 (and 28 by March next year), the Arsenal boss feels he’d be a strong fit.”

Toney is currently banned from football due to a betting scandal, but the Brentford striker could be available for transfer in January.

Blues decided against Declan Rice move

Declan Rice was wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea opted not to target Declan Rice this summer, as they reckoned West Ham United's asking price was unfair, according to The Telegraph.

The English midfielder was a man in demand this year, with Arsenal eventually seeing off stiff competition from Manchester City to win his race. Rice had risen through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before he was allowed to leave.

That decision has come back to haunt the club, with the player developing into one of the finest midfielders in the country. The Blues were expected to make amends by targeting him this summer.

While they were interested in the Englishman, the London giants believed the Hammers were demanding more than the player's market value. Rice eventually joined the Gunners for a club record £105 million.

Reece James opens up on injury

Reece James has said that he's working to ensure he recovers completely and remains injury-free this season.

The Englishman picked up a hamstring injury in the first game of the season and remains sidelined right now. James was handed the armband this summer, and Chelsea have missed him so far.

In the programme notes for the Aston Villa game, the Englishman admitted that he hasn't had the ideal start to the season

"It's been a tough few weeks for me since suffering an injury after the first game.

"My job is to play football, and I want to be able to help the team, but I can't do that at the moment, so right now my job is to get fit as quickly and as safely as possible," wrote James.

James continued:

"I want to get back out there soon, but it's also important to make sure that it's the right moment, so that when I do come back, I'm in a position to continue the season without any problems later on.

"I'm another stage closer to returning now I've been on the grass for the last couple of weeks, and I'm working hard right now to come back, put my injury problems to bed and help the team as much as I can."

James has been linked with Real Madrid recently.