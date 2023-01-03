Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Enzo Fernandez agreement; club not monitoring Barcelona forward, and more - January 3, 2023

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 16 games. Graham Potter's wards next face Manchester City on Thursday (January 5) at the Emirates in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues have reached an agreement to sign Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Gaston Edul. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that the London giants are not monitoring a Barcelona forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 3, 2023:

Chelsea reach Enzo Fernandez agreement

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Enzo Fernandez, according to Gastol Edul.

The Argentinean midfielder is a priority target for Potter this month, with the Englishman desperate to add some quality to his underperforming midfield. The 21-year-old has already displayed his abilities to good effect at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping La Albiceleste win the tournament.

Edul tweeted that the Blues are likely to pay Benfica €120 million for the player, although an agreement between the two clubs is pending.

"Enzo Fernandez has a contractual agreement with Chelsea. His entourage is waiting for Benfica and Chelsea to agree on the payment method. The sale will be around 120 million euros. River (Plate) is going to earn close to 30 million euros. It has to be resolved in these hours," wrote Edul.

Fernandez has appeared 25 times for Benfica this season across competitions, registering three goals and five assists.

Blues not monitoring Memphis Depay, says Simon Phillips

Memphis Depay's future at the Camp Nou is up in the air.

The Blues are not interested in Memphis Depay, according to Simon Phillips. They briefly monitored the Dutch forward last summer before moving for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He has been linked with the club once again as they look for a replacement for the injured Armando Broja.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are asking for clubs to pay ONLY €2M for Memphis Depay this winter but NO team wants to spend this amount on him!



(Source: Barcelona are asking for clubs to pay ONLY €2M for Memphis Depay this winter but NO team wants to spend this amount on him!(Source: @sport 🚨 Barcelona are asking for clubs to pay ONLY €2M for Memphis Depay this winter but NO team wants to spend this amount on him! 😮 (Source: @sport) https://t.co/lP8GpyCvHo

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that while the London giants were in touch with Depay’s agent last summer, he's no longer a target.

"I’ve spoken to sources recently about replacing Broja. Depay’s name hasn’t been one that’s been given to me, but you can see why he’s been linked again because Chelsea did look at him in the summer, and they did try and sign him in the last week of the summer window when a move for Aubameyang was stalling," said Phillips.

He added:

“They thought that they had to find someone else, and Depay came up. They did reach out to his agent and said they were interested in signing him. In the end, Aubameyang went through, and they didn’t need to go to Depay.”

Depay has appeared three times across competitions for Barcelona in an injury-ravaged season, scoring one goal.

Chelsea will finish seventh in league, says Jamie O'Hara

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara reckons Chelsea may not finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Blues have endured a difficult start to the season, parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in September and replacing him with Graham Potter. The English manager has endured a shaky start to his tenure after a bright start.

GOAL @goal Chelsea haven't won away from home since October Chelsea haven't won away from home since October 😳 https://t.co/oHeS801Rpc

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara said that the London giants have begun to resemble Brighton & Hove Albion.

“They are soft, Chelsea. They look like Brighton. That’s what they look like. Good side, will play good football, but they are not going to win trophies. They look weak in midfield, weak up front. If it wasn’t for Thiago Silva I would say they were poor at the back. Thiago Silva is an absolute Rolls Royce," said O'Hara.

He continued:

“Kalidou Koulibaly – I don’t know what they have seen in him, because I think he’s miles off it. The rest of them, I’m not convinced at all. Bang average. I look at the players, and I think: where are the monsters in their team? Where are the real leaders who are going to get the game by the scruff of the neck."

O'Hara went on to predict that the Blues will finish seventh this season:

"Tottenham and Manchester United will miss out. I think Newcastle stay in there with the players they have got. Man United fifth, Tottenham sixth, and Chelsea seventh," said O'Hara.

The Blues have lost three of their last five games in the league this season and are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United after 16 games.

Poll : 0 votes