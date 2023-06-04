Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to offer €150 million for Vinicius Junior; Manuel Ugarte agrees deal, and more - June 4, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to invest in their squad this summer following an underwhelming season. The Blues finished 12th in the league despite spending a fortune in the squad in the last two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, the London giants are ready to offer €150 million for Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 4, 2023:

Chelsea ready to offer €150 million for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to break the bank for Vinicius Junior, according to El Nacional via Caught Offside.

The Blues are looking ahead to another summer of rebuilding after a rather disappointing outing this season. The London giants have now turned their attention to Vinicius, amid reports that the player is unsettled at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been indispensable for the La Liga giants in recent seasons and has been in spectacular form in the current campaign. However, recurring cases of racial abuse in La Liga have reportedly brought the 22-year-old to the cusp of a departure from Spain. Chelsea want to take advantage of the situation and bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have suffered this season due to their misfiring attack, and Vinicius’ arrival would certainly sort the issue. The Brazilian is among the best in the world in his position and is highly valued at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The London giants are willing to offer Los Blancos €150 million to part ways with the player, but a deal looks this summer looks highly unlikely.

Manuel Ugarte agrees deal

Manuel Ugarte is edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Manuel Ugarte has agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to Record via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese midfielder is a priority target for the Blues this summer. Ugarte has been very impressive for Sporting this season and is a wanted man ahead of the summer. The 22-year-old also has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the London giants seem to have stolen a march on their rivals in the race to sign Ugarte. Chelsea have offered the player a contract worth €3.5 million per year, which is significantly less than the €6.5 million proposal presented by the Parisians. However, the Uruguayan has chosen to accept the Blues’ offer and wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ugarte will arrive at the club for his medicals next week and is expected to sign a six-year contract. The London giants are already ready to pay the player’s €60 million release clause.

Manchester United unlikely to match Blues’ asking price for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to match Chelsea’s £80 million asking price for Mason Mount.

The English midfielder is heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, and the Red Devils are interested. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Blues runs out at the end of the season, but he's stalling a new deal.

The London giants are ready to let Mount go but want a meaty fee for his services. Manchester United remain eager for midfield reinforcements this summer, and manager Erik ten Hag has set his sights on the Englishman.

However, the Red Devils are reluctant to spend a fortune on the 24-year-old, given that their priority is a world-class No. 9. On his YouTube channel, Romano said that Liverpool also remain interested in Mount.

“Yes – Manchester United want Mason Mount. Manchester United will be in contact after this important Saturday in the final but after they will be in contact with Chelsea for Mason Mount. Chelsea insists on asking for at least £80m for Mount. Manchester United do not want to spend that money on a midfielder,” said Romano.

He continued:

“They really like him, but they believe that amount of money is too much for a player that is out of contract in the summer of 2024. Lets see where this ‘strategy’ game will go.

"How long will Chelsea keep asking for money or if Man United will decide to make a different kind of proposal? But, Man United are there for sure. Liverpool interest remains, but Manchester United definitely want to make a bid.”

Mount is out with an injury but is expected to make a full recovery before the new season.

