Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to sell English duo, club eyeing Joao Neves, and more - April 1, 2024

Chelsea suffered another setback over the weekend, stuttering to a 2-2 draw against a ten-men Burnley at home in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team next face Manchester United at home in the league on Thursday, April 4.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to offload two first-team stars this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Joao Neves.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 1, 2024.

Chelsea ready to sell English duo

Conor Gallagher's time at Chelsea could be coming to an end

Chelsea are willing to offload Reece James and Conor Gallagher this summer, according to The Times (via Caught Offside). English right-back James is highly rated in the European circuit but has struggled with injuries this season. He has already missed 31 games in all competitions so far this campaign due to hamstring issues, and the Blues have reportedly run out of patience with their skipper.

Gallagher, meanwhile, will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal. The 24-year-old has been a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, registering four goals and seven assists from 39 outings across competitions. Despite his importance to the Argentinean manager's tactics, the London giants are willing to let him leave at the end of this season.

Chelsea are hoping to raise over £100m in player sales this summer, and believe that the English duo could do the trick. James is wanted at Real Madrid, who have apparently identified him as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. Gallagher, meanwhile, has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur, who have been hot on his heels for a while.

Blues eyeing Joao Neves

Joao Neves is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Joao Neves, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Caught Offside). The Portuguese defensive midfielder is an emerging star at Benfica and has enjoyed a spectacular rise this season. Neves has appeared 46 times across competitions, registering three goals and two assists. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

The Blues invested heavily in their midfield in recent times, but are yet to reap benefits. Moises Caicedo's struggles have prompted the club to head back into the market for solutions. Neves has popped up on their radar, although they will face competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old. The Portuguese has a €120m release clause in his contract with Benfica, which makes it hard to prise him away. The Primeira Liga club are reportedly planning to tie Neves down to a new deal with a €150m release clause.

Former player slams Chelsea

Frank Leboeuf is unimpressed by his former side's recent performances

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has criticized Chelsea for their performance against Burnley. The Blues were lackluster against the Clarets despite having a man advantage for much of the game. Mauricio Pochettino's team remain 11th in the league and their chances of securing a top-four finish are now hanging by a thread.

Speaking on ESPN after the game, Leboeuf slammed the team for their lack of heart.

"I want to congratulate the fans on still being able to go to Stamford Bridge to watch that. I mean, come on! That’s not fair for the fans, that’s not fair for the history of Chelsea football club and for the former players – that I am, and some others that are watching that, and are so appalled by the situation. It’s unfair to all those people and I don’t know what they [the owners and the players] are doing there," Leboeuf said.

He continued:

"The players have no stamina, nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain, don’t know what to do. If you play 11 against 10 you should thrash that team that you play against, yet they let them come back and they almost lost. Come on! That’s unprofessional. That’s unfair, again, to the people who love the club."

The London giants have won 11 and lost 10 of their 28 games in the league this season.