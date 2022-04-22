Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Barcelona attacker; AC Milan interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more - 22 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Hammers after their defeat in midweek at home against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Barcelona attacker. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd April 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Barcelona. The Blaugrana have failed to convince him to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. The Blues are interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge on a Bosman move this summer.

Dembele has blown hot and cold since arriving in Spain in 2017. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries but has enjoyed a new lease of life under Xavi recently. However, he's yet to agree a new deal, so the Blues are planning to reunite him with his former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German worked with the 24-year-old during his time at Borussia Dortmund and remains eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Tuchel is planning to bolster his attack this summer and believes Dembele could be an upgrade on his current options.

The Frenchman has reportedly already decided that he will not renew with Barcelona. However, the 24-year-old wants to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. The two parties have already agreed a move, but an official declaration might only be made in June to avoid controversies.

AC Milan interested in Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

AC Milan are interested in Romelu Lukaku, according to Goal. The Belgian striker has endured a nightmare at Stamford Bridge since opting to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea last summer.

The 28-year-old has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel. He has also been pegged by controversy, thanks to his infamous interview with Sky Sports Italia.

GOAL News @GoalNews



✍️ AC Milan could offer Romelu Lukaku a Chelsea exit, depending on the outcome of their current takeover✍️ @NizaarKinsella AC Milan could offer Romelu Lukaku a Chelsea exit, depending on the outcome of their current takeover 👀✍️ @NizaarKinsella

Lukaku is eager to leave for greener pastures this summer, and the Rossoneri are willing to offer him an escape route. However, his £325,000 weekly wages and astronomical valuation could pose a problem for the Serie A leaders.

Milan are now hoping the Blues’ new owners would sanction a cut-price move for the faltering forward. The Rossoneri are also in talks to undergo an ownership change, which could help them fund the move. Alternatively, Milan could also opt for a loan move for the Belgian.

Lukaku has scored just 12 times this season across competitions.

Juventus in talks with Jorginho

Jorginho could move to Turin this summer.

Juventus are in talks with Jorginho to facilitate a move this summer, according to Sport Witness via Calciomercato. The Italian’s future is up in the air, and he could leave Chelsea this summer. The 30-year-old has previously expressed a desire to return to Serie A.

The Bianconeri are ready to take him to Turin and have also noted his financial requirements during talks over the last few days. Juventus are now waiting to initiate negotiations with the Blues for a summer move. However, any transfer will depend on Arthur Melo’s future, while the Blues will also have to complete the process of welcoming their new owners.

Edited by Bhargav