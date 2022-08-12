Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Barcelona forward; club need record offer to sign Leicester City defender, and more - August 12, 2022

Chelsea remain eager to bolster their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to fight for the Premier League this year after an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, the London giants need a record bid to secure a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 12, 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to The Times via Caught Offside, the Gabon international has no desire to leave Barcelona at the moment.

The 33-year-old joined the Blaugrana in January after ending ties with Arsenal. registerinb 13 goals across competitions. The Blues are eager to bring him back to the Premier League.

Tuchel is in urgent need of a new number nine after allowing both Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner to leave. The London giants have their eyes on Aubameyang but might struggle to convince the player to move. However, the Premier League side could look to convince the Blaugrana with an attractive offer.

Blues need record offer to sign Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will have to submit a record offer for a defender to secure the signature of Wesley Fofana, according to The Daily Telegraph via Caught Offside.

Tuchel is eager to take the French defender to Stamford Bridge to bolster his backline. However, Leicester City are in no mood to let him leave, as the player is in a long-term contract at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will only let the 21-year-old leave if they receive an offer higher than the £78 million Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire three years ago.

The Blues have already failed with offers of £50 million and £60 million for Fofana this summer. The Frenchman is a priority target for the club in the ongoing transfer window.

William Gallas advises Chelsea to end Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues defender William Gallas has advised the club to end their quest to sign Frenkie de Jong. The Premier League giants are hot on the heels of the Barcelona midfielder, who's likely to leave Camp Nou this summer.

However, speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said that his former club should target Casemiro or Rodri instead, as they already have De Jong-like players.

"De Jong is a great player. He is still young, but he is so experienced in the way he plays. I don’t think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile, though. They already have players like him," said Gallas.

He added:

"They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They are strong guys who stay in front of their defenders. They have good impacts physically as well. That is why I would not sign De Jong, because they already have players who are a little bit similar."

The Frenchman also criticised the Blues for not signing a striker already.

"Chelsea should have known they had to sign a striker a few months ago. I don’t know why they are mainly linked with defenders when Lukaku did not stay, and Timo Werner did not perform well over his two years at Chelsea," said Gallas

He added:

"If Aubameyang can leave Barcelona, he would be good, but he only just joined them. I would take Aubameyang, though, as he is really experienced in the Premier League, and he will fit in straight away with the players."

The London giants next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (August 14).

