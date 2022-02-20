Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Real Madrid star; Tottenham Hotspur tipped to sign Antonio Rudiger, and more - 20 February 2022

Chelsea scrambled to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Hakim Ziyech scored an 89th-minute winner to help his team stay third in the league table.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson believes Tottenham Hotspur could sign Blues defender Antonio Rudiger this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th February 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Eder Militao pursuit

Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Eder Militao. According to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato, Real Madrid are unwilling to offload the Brazilian any time soon.

Militao has gone from strength to strength this season, stepping up to help Madrid deal with the exits of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. The Brazilian has forged a rock-solid partnership with new man David Alaba at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues have been pleased with his performances so far.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing to make defensive additions to his squad this summer. The north London side are braced for multiple exits from their backline at the end of the season. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all in the final six months of their respective contracts. All three could leave as free agents this year.

So Tuchel is looking to bring in reinforcements, and Militao is among the candidates on Tuchel’s radar. The 24-year-old could be a long-term solution for Chelsea’s defensive conundrum. However, Real Madrid have no intentions of listening to any offers for the Brazilian, who is contracted till 2025. He has made 35 of his 76 outings for the club this season.

The player is also happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and doesn’t desire a move away from the club. As such, the north London side may have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Tottenham Hotspur tipped to sign Antonio Rudiger

Paul Robinson believes Spurs have a chance to secure the services of Antonio Rudiger (in pic).

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Spurs have a chance to secure the services of Antonio Rudiger. The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The north London side have failed to convince him to sign an extension, though.

Speaking to Football insider, Robinson said that Spurs need to qualify for the Champions League and keep hold of Antonio Conte to get Rudiger.

“Rudiger would be an unbelievable signing for Spurs. I would be surprised if they could persuade him to come. To persuade him, they would need Conte to stay and to qualify for the Champions League. The draw of working with Conte can’t be underestimated,” said Robinson.

“He’s exactly what Spurs need though, a leader. They are lacking leaders on the field and off it. Rudiger is vocal in his organisation, and that puts demands on others. I don’t see that happening at Spurs. Eric Dier and Harry Winks are the only two who I saw with leadership qualities on the field the other day,” continued Robinson.

Thomas Tuchel opens up on brutal Romelu Lukaku stat

Thomas Tuchel has said that Romelu Lukaku was an isolated figure for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian managed just seven touches of the ball, including twice in the first half, in the game, the lowest in Premier League history for any player playing 90 minutes. One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said that Lukaku’s struggles do not reflect the performance of the team.

"I’m not so sure I have a good answer on the question. I don’t know what it says, but obviously he was not involved and could not make a point. I’m not so sure it says much about us in general," said Tuchel.

Lukaku has scored just ten times in 28 games across competitions since returning to Stamford Bridge last summer.

