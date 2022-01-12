Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of West Ham United midfielder; club leading race to sign Barcelona ace, and more - 11 January 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. The Blues have a 2-0 lead from their win at home.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of a West Ham United midfielder. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in a bargain deal for a Barcelona attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th January 2022.

Chelsea receive blow in pursuit of Declan Rice

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to Caught Offside via Jim White, the Blues have been asked to pay more than £200 million to secure the services of the Englishman. The London side are long-term admirers of their former player, and want to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Declan Rice has gone from strength to strength at West Ham United recently. The Englishman has emerged as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe, which has attracted attention from Chelsea. The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield this year.

Chelsea are unlikely to take up the option of signing Saul Niguez permanently. Meanwhile, the London side are sweating on the future of Jorginho. The Blues will also have to lay down succession plans for N'Golo Kante. As such, Chelsea's interest in Rice is understandable.

However, prising him away from the Hammers will be extremely difficult. The Englishman has a long-term contract with West Ham, who are under no pressure to sell Rice.

The club will not sanction a move for Rice this month unless it is an offer well above £200 million. It is unclear whether the Blues will be ready to invest such an astronomical sum in the midfielder this month.

Blues leading race to sign Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Dembele.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport Witness via L'Equipe.

The Barcelona attacker is in the final year of his current contract, and wants to leave the Camp Nou this summer. The Blaugrana are fighting nail and tooth to keep hold of him, but Dembele's salary demands are proving to be a stumbling block.

The Blues are among the clubs monitoring the player with interest. Dembele is free to strike a pre-agreement with a potential suitor right now. Chelsea have emerged as the favourites for his signature. However, a stay with Barcelona cannot be ruled out either, with both parties eager for talks to reach a conclusive end.

Chelsea complete first signing of the winter

Chelsea have completed their first signing of the winter, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have managed to get their hands on young Watford defender Travis Akomeah. The 16-year-old has been labelled the next best thing in English football.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #CFC @TheSecretScout_



Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah's joining Chelsea. Waiting for first-team fullback to arrive soon... Chelsea sign talented 16-year-old centre back Travis Akomeah from Watford. Agreement reached and paperworks now signed.Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah's joining Chelsea. Waiting for first-team fullback to arrive soon... Chelsea sign talented 16-year-old centre back Travis Akomeah from Watford. Agreement reached and paperworks now signed. 🔵🤝 #CFC @TheSecretScout_ Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah's joining Chelsea.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea are convinced by the potential of the Englishman. The Blues fought off competition from Liverpool and Bournemouth to secure his signature.

Edited by Bhargav