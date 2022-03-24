Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit; Barcelona unlikely to present improved offer to Ronald Araujo, and more - 24 March 2022

Chelsea have enjoyed a decent season so far under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and also remains in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League glory.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Barcelona will not present Ronald Araujo an improved renewal offer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24th March 2022:

Chelsea receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is one of the rising stars of the Premier League.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to The Evening Standard, the Englishman prefers a move to Stamford Bridge if he leaves West Ham United. The 23-year-old is also being monitored by Manchester United.

Rice has been a revelation since breaking into the Hammers' starting XI. The Englishman has shown maturity and understanding of the game beyond his years. While he has consistently been one of the finest midfielders in the league, his exemplary work ethic has endeared him to potential suitors.

The Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge to rectify an error in judgment years ago. Rice rose through the ranks at the London side but was allowed to leave as a teenager. The decision has come back to haunt the club, who are planning to make amends.

Statman Dave



🥇 Declan Rice [10,179]

🥈 Bernardo Silva [8,565]

🥉 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [6,799]



Most distance midfielders have carried the ball in the Premier League this season (yards):
🥇 Declan Rice [10,179]
🥈 Bernardo Silva [8,565]
🥉 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [6,799]
In a league of his own.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to shore up his midfielder this summer. The German is looking for a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is already on the wrong side of 30. The Frenchman has been an omnipresent in the Blues' XI since arriving at Stamford Bridge. However, he is expected to slow down soon, so Tuchel is preparing succession plans to ease the transition.

Rice is a superb option, as he has experience in the Premier League and could also be a mainstay in midfield for years to come. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea at the moment, the Englishman is willing to return to his former club.

However, West Ham United want £150 million for his signature, which could prove to be a deal breaker. The Hammers want to build a team around Rice, who is under contract with the club till 2024.

Barcelona unlikely to present improved offer to Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to present an improved offer to Ronald Araujo, according to Catalunya Radio.

The Uruguayan defender has been a revelation this season at the Camp Nou, appearing 33 times and scoring four goals. His exploits have endeared him to clubs around Europe, including Chelsea.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and the Blues have reportedly offered him a blockbuster contract to move to Stamford Bridge.

Barça Universal



Barcelona have informed both Gavi and Araujo that only small readjustments can be made in the renewal offers they have received.
— @sport

The Blaugrana have been negotiating an extension with the player’s entourage for a while. However, talks have so far failed to reach a conclusive end. The Uruguayan is one of the lowest earners at the club, and the Blaugrana are willing to triple his salary.

However, Araujo is holding out for a better deal. The player has already been informed that it is the club’s final offer, which could open the door for the Blues to take advantage.

Blues battle Manchester City for Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell has been impressive for Crystal Palace this season.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Manchester City for Tyrick Mitchell, according to The Sun.

The Englishman has been a regular feature in the Crystal Palace starting XI this season. The 22-year-old was called up to the Three Lions squad as a replacement for Reece James on Monday. The Blues are impressed with his development and are plotting to sign him this summer.

Tuchel wants a new left-back this year, and Mitchell has emerged as a candidate. However, the 22-year-old is also wanted by Manchester City, who are keeping a close eye on the youngster. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Englishman, who could ignite a bidding war for his signature this summer.

