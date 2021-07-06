Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Bundesliga striker, club joins race for English defender and more - 5th July 2021

Chelsea already looked a complete side under Thomas Tuchel last season, but the German manager is looking to streamline his squad over the summer. The Blues finished fourth under Tuchel in the Premier League and reached the final of the FA Cup last season. They also won the UEFA Champions League to mark a spectacular turnaround under their new manager since January.

The Blues are eager to continue their resurgence and have identified areas of the squad that require reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. The Blues want to add more fire to their attack and are also eyeing defensive improvements.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 5 July 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in pusuit of Bundesliga striker

Wout Weghorst

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Wout Weghorst, according to Football London. The Blues are on the lookout for a striker this summer after an underwhelming display from their attack last season.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring in a new number nine and has turned his attention to the Wolfsburg striker. Weghorst managed 25 goals and nine assists last season and was an important player for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Chelsea might be a little skeptical about investing in another Bundesliga striker after their experience with Timo Werner. However, Weghorst is a different type of player and has shown consistency over the last couple of years. The Blues can sign him for around £25m.

The Dutchman has two years left on his contract. However, in an interview with Kicker, Jorg Schmadtke, the Wolfsburg managing director of sport, revealed that things could change if they receive a suitable offer.

“When an offer comes that satisfies all parties, things change,” said Schmadtke.

That should be great news for Chelsea, but they will face competition for Weghorst’s signature from Tottenham Hotspur.

Blues join race for English defender

Ben White (R)

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Ben White, The Express reports. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who have seen a £40m bid for his services rejected by Brighton. Everton and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on White and the Blues have now entered the fray.

#Chelsea have 'notified' Brighton defender Ben White of their interest in the defender.



[@DuncanCastles via @TransferPodcast] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) July 4, 2021

Chelsea are looking to bolster their defense despite tying down Thiago Silva to a new deal and are contemplating a move for White now. The Blues have already informed the player about their interest and they may have an edge over the Gunners because they can offer White Champions League football.

Chelsea willing to sell Spanish ace to AS Roma

Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are ready to sell Marcos Alonso to AS Roma this summer, according to The Express. The Serie A side are looking for a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon at Euro 2020.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a raid on Chelsea this summer for either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri. According to Calciomercato, Mourinho would like to bring in one of the left-backs to Roma as a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola.

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign both Emerson Palmieri and Alonso. However, Chelsea would rather sell just the Spaniard, who is valued at £10.2mto the Serie A side. This is because Napoli are interested in Emerson and the Blues want to get the best deals for both players this summer.

