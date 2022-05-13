Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of West Ham United midfielder; club interested in Brighton full-back, and more - 13 May 2022

Chelsea are the favourites to finish the season in third place in the Premier League after Arsenal's defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Manager Thomas Tuchel's team are four points ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of a West Ham United midfielder. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Brighton & Hove Albion full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13 May 2022:

Chelsea receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice wants to leave West Ham United.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to The Mirror, the Englishman has rejected West Ham United's offer of an eight-year contract. The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract and is a target for the Blues ahead of the summer.

Rice has been outstanding for West Ham in the last few seasons and is driving their push for a sixth-place finish. However, the Englishman wants to leave this summer, preferably for a club playing in the UEFA Champions League.

West Ham have offered Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice an 8-year contract worth £200,000-a-week.





Thomas Tuchel is eager to shore up his midfield, so Rice would be a fabulous addition to his roster. The German manager will also be laying down succession plans for N'Golo Kante, who is on the wrong side of 30. Rice could be an able long-term replacement for the Frenchman too.

However, West Ham remain adamant that the 23-year-old will not leave the club this summer. The Hammers are doing everything possible to keep their prized asset. However, Rice has now rejected three contract offers.

West Ham have slapped a £150 million fee on the Englishman to ward off potential suitors. Tuchel has publicly claimed that Chelsea cannot match that valuation, but the Blues remain in the race for their former player. Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on Rice, along with Manchester City.

Blues interested in Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Marc Cucurella, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Blues are planning to offload Marcos Alonso this summer. Thomas Tuchel has identified Cucurella, a former Getafe full-back, as the ideal replacement for Alonso.

Cucurella moved to Brighton last year and has enjoyed a brilliant debut season in the Premier League. His performances have endeared him to the Blues. Tuchel has struggled to cope with Ben Chilwell's injury woes this season, and Cucurella could be a stellar deputy to the Englishman.

The Blues could be prepared tp dish out €40 million for the 23-year-old Cucurella, who has made 33 Premier League appearances this season.

Graeme Souness heaps praise on Mason Mount

Mason Mount (left) has developed with leaps and bounds at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has lavished praise on Mason Mount after the Englishman produced another impressive display against Leeds United. The midfielder has been in stellar form for the Blues this season.

Mason Mount is Chelsea's youngest player in PL history to get 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season.

Speaking after the win in midweek, Souness said that Blues fans were wrong to doubt Mount a couple of seasons ago. He said:

"What a boy this is. I think he’s top-class. I remember Chelsea fans doubting him a couple of years ago; there’s nothing to doubt about him. He’s energetic; he’s a workaholic; he’s got great skill, an eye for a pass. He’s just a top player at such a young age. Mason Mount and Reece James, two young lads, were the two best players on the pitch tonight."

Mount has bagged 13 goals and 16 assists across competitions this season.

