Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Declan Rice boost; club favourites for Bundesliga starlet, and more - December 21, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter's wards have won six and lost five league games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the London giants are the favourites to sign a Borussia Dortmund starlet.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 21, 2022:

Chelsea receive Declan Rice boost

Declan Rice (left) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to sign Declan Rice. The English midfielder is a long-term target for the Blues, who remain determined to take him back to Stamford Bridge. Rice has been exceptional for West Ham United in the last few years and has also made a mark for his nation.

#CFC “If a top club wants Declan Rice they’re just going to pay for him, full stop. You’ve seen it with Jack Grealish, with the best players. If the top boys want them, we ain’t got a chance.”, says Mark Noble. “If a top club wants Declan Rice they’re just going to pay for him, full stop. You’ve seen it with Jack Grealish, with the best players. If the top boys want them, we ain’t got a chance.”, says Mark Noble.#CFC 🔵 https://t.co/dY9YmVskZy

Hammers legend Mark Nobel is set to take charge as the club's new sporting director at the turn of the year. Speaking to The Guardian, Nobel admitted that Rice could leave if a potential suitor meets his valuation.

"Whether you think things will get dicey at West Ham – and I don’t believe they will – we just can’t cope financially with the top teams. We can try our hardest to recruit the best players that the top five or six don’t buy – and we might get lucky with a few that slip through the net – but you can’t compete with these teams. They’re financially too powerful," said Nobel.

He added:

“If a top club wants Declan Rice, they’re just going to pay for him, full stop. You’ve seen it with Jack Grealish, with the best players. If the top boys want them, we ain’t got a chance."

Rice has appeared 20 times for West Ham across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

Blues favourites for Youssoufa Moukoko, says Ben Jacobs

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Ben Jacobs.

The German prodigy has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season, registering six goals and six assists from 22 games across competitions. The Blues are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements and have set their sights on the 18-year-old.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. https://t.co/c1J8Z1Ggsm

Moukoko is in the final year of his contract with Dortmund but is yet to commit his future to the club.

The Blues are hot on his heels and want to add him to Potter's squad in 2023. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Premier League side are very serious about getting a deal across the line.

"Chelsea are the frontrunners at the moment, and he fits their mould absolutely perfectly. I think that is why they’re very seriously entertaining that particular signing, and we know from Moukoko’s agent that he hasn’t yet and isn’t close to signing a new deal at Dortmund," said Jacobs.

He added:

"This is a very interesting scenario because, from Dortmund’s point of view, they’ll want him to sign in January, and that will rule out a January move."

Moukoko was part of the Germany team who were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage.

Chelsea not in Youri Tielemans race, says Fabrizio Romano

Youri Tieleman is likely to leave the King Power Stadium in 2023

Chelsea are not in the race to sign Youri Tielemans, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of this season, but he hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal yet. The 25-year-old is being tracked by quite a few clubs, and the Blues have also entered the fray.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Fabrizio Romano: “At the moment there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary.” Fabrizio Romano: “At the moment there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary.”

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's no negotiation between the two parties at the moment.

"At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Of course, Tielemans is a big opportunity on the market, so it can change in any moment with any club. I’m sure he’d be a great signing for any European club in general, imagine as free agent! That would be a bargain.”

Tielemans has registered four goals and an assist in 18 appearances across competitions for the Foxes.

