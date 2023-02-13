Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Declan Rice boost; club urged to sign Ivan Toney, and more - February 13, 2023

Chelsea will travel to the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (February 15) to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Graham Potter's men are coming off a disappointing draw against West Ham United on Saturday (February 11).

Meanwhile, the London giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. Elsewhere, former Blues striker Tony Cascarino has advised the club to sign Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 13, 2023:

Chelsea receive Declan Rice boost

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, West Ham United are yet to make any progress in their attempts to keep Rice at the club. The Englishman's contract runs out next summer, and the Blues are hoping to sign him this year.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that the Hammers might struggle to demand a premium fee for Rice this summer.

"It seems they're no closer to agreeing on a new contract. It’s a dangerous game being played by West Ham because if this goes into the start of next season, he'll have only 12 months left on his contract," said O'Rourke.

He added:

"I don't think you'd be able to demand such a huge fee as a British transfer record for a player in the final year of his deal. If Rice didn't move next summer and then decided to run down his contract, it would be a massive loss for West Ham if he did leave on a free."

The 24-year-old has appeared 28 times across competitions for West Ham United this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Blues urged to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney (left) has been on a roll for Brentford this season.

Tony Cascarino has advised Chelsea to secure the services of Ivan Toney. The Blues have invested heavily in their squad, putting extra effort into refurbishing their attack.

However, they're yet to repeat the benefits of their spending and are ninth in the league. Graham Potter’s team have struggled in the absence of a bonafide No. 9, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to impress since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Speaking to The Times, as cited by The Metro, Cascarino said that Toney would be perfect for his former side.

"Chelsea are so close to getting it right under Graham Potter. Their performance away to West Ham – particularly in the first 20 minutes – was much improved, but they are still crying out for a striker. Ivan Toney could be the missing piece of the jigsaw," said Cascarino.

He added:

"With runners off him such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix and quality deliveries into the box, the Brentford forward would thrive at Chelsea. He is so strong in the air, loves to get in behind and has the confidence and swagger to succeed at a top club."

However, Cascarino admitted that there’s a risk associated with the move.

"The problem for potential suitors is the threat of a lengthy ban after being charged with more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules. Should he be cleared or have served his punishment by the end of the season, I would expect him to command a huge transfer fee," said Cascarino.

Toney has amassed 15 goals and four assists in 22 games across competitions for Brentford this season.

Chelsea eyeing Abde Ezzalzouli

Abde Ezzalzouli has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Abde Ezzalzouli, according to Diario de Navarra via Caught Offside.

The Barcelona forward is currently on loan at Osasuna, where he has caught the eye of the Blues hierarchy. The London giants are likely to attempt to lure him away this summer with the promise of regular football.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona and Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

The Moroccan has struggled to break into the first team at the Camp Nou, so a move to Stamford Bridge could appeal to him.

Ezzalzouli has registered 17 appearances across competitions this season for Osasuna, picking up a goal and two assists. He could be an upgrade on the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling at Chelsea.

