Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Ivan Toney boost; Thiago Silva in talks with Fluminense, and more - November 8, 2023

Chelsea returned to winning ways on Monday (November 6) against Tottenham Hotspur, winning 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino’s team next face Manchester City at home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January. Elsewhere, Blues defender Thiago Silva is in talks to join Fluminense.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 8, 2023:

Chelsea receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Toney. According to TEAMTALK, Arsenal will only move for the English striker in the summer.

Toney is currently banned from football activities due to a betting scandal. The English midfielder is yet to kick a ball for Brentford this summer because of his eight-month ban but remains a highly coveted name in the Premier League. The 27-year-old has appeared 124 times for the Bees, registering 68 goals and 21 assists.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for a new No. 9 this winter, following the woeful form of their strikers. Toney has emerged as an achievable target, but the Blues face competition from the Gunners to get their man.

However, Arsenal are not expected to move for the player in January, which could give the Blues a chance to get a deal across the line at the turn of the year.

Thiago Silva in talks with Fluminense

Thiago Silva (left) remains a vital figure at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva is in talks with Fluminense regarding a move next summer, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

The Brazilian defender remains a key figure at Stamford Bridge and has started all 11 Premier League games this season for the Blues. However, Silva turns 40 next September and is unlikely to hang around for much longer.

The player’s contract with the London giants expires at the end of the season, and he's linked with an exit from the club. A move back to his former club Fluminense remains on the cards.

The Brazilian club wanted him this summer, but the 39-year-old opted to sign an extension with Chelsea instead. However, Fluminense have retained an interest in their former player and are in touch regarding a Bosman move next summer.

Frank Lampard wanted Jude Bellingham at Stamford Bridge

Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid this summer.

Frank Lampard has revealed that he was desperate to sign Jude Bellingham during his time in charge of Chelsea.

The English midfielder was an emerging talent at that time at Birmingham City and was attracting attention from clubs across the continent. The Blues were also in the race for his services, but the player eventually ended up joining Borussia Dortmund. After an impressive run in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old arrived at Real Madrid this summer in a €103 million move.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 13 times and setting up three in 14 games across competitions. On the Obi One Podcast, Lampard said that the London giants were unwilling to pay £20 million for a 16-year-old in 2019.

“When I was managing at Chelsea, I was desperate to bring Jude Bellingham in. But I couldn’t get it through upstairs – the idea of paying £20m for someone his age,” said Lampard.

The London giants have lived to regret that decision, with Bellingham establishing himself as the next big thing in world football.