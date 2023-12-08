Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Mike Maignan boost, club's January plans outlined, and more - December 8, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming game against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10 in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to pick up three points after a midweek defeat to Manchester United in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their reported plans to sign Mike Maignan. Elsewhere, the London giants’ plans for the winter transfer window have been outlined by a journalist.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from December 8, 2023.

Chelsea receive Mike Maignan boost

Mike Maignan has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to take Mike Maignan to Stamford Bridge. According to 90 Min, the French goalkeeper could leave AC Milan soon.

The player was a target for the London giants in the summer, but the club couldn’t get a deal across the line. They ended up signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the Spaniard hasn’t been entirely convincing so far.

The situation has prompted the club to look for options and Maignan remains on their wish list. The 28-year-old is among the finest in his position in the world right now and has been key to the Rossoneri’s recent rise.

The Frenchman's contract with the club runs until 2026, and there’s no renewal talk in sight. Maignan is least pleased with the lack of impetus from the Italian giants and is considering his future. A move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards.

Blues’ January plans outlined by Journalist

Chelsea are likely to reinvest in the squad in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The London giants have been quite active in recent transfer windows and spent heavily on new players this summer. However, they have struggled to get going this season, with the team now 10th in the Premier League after 15 games. As such, reinforcements are in order at the turn of the year.

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that the Blues are likely to offload players in the winter as well.

“When it comes to January transfer business the current expectation is that Chelsea do, of course, get stuck in again. It will not be to quite the same levels as we have seen in the past two windows but sources around the club seem to believe that the arrival of two new faces is very probable,” wrote Jones.

He continued:

“That will mean that we also see departures though. Chelsea are continuing a process of trying to streamline the squad and if two new players do come in, it’s likely that two will be leaving.”

Jones added that Mauricio Pochettino will have his say on any business planned for January.

“Pochettino will get a say on what happens—this is his team and if he is going to be judged on the outcomes across a season then there is total acceptance that he gets a role in the recruitment process,” wrote Jones.

He concluded:

“A new goalkeeper is not totally out of the question. A new centre-back is under consideration. And of course Chelsea have still not decided on what happens in attack, but there is a chance they sign a No.9.”

Chelsea have recently been linked with a move for Jean-Claire Todibo by SPORT.

Harry Redknapp labels Mykhaylo Mudryk as average

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been a disappointment at Stamford Bridge so far

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Chelsea overpaid for Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Blues fought off stiff competition from Arsenal to sign the Ukrainian forward in January this year from Shakhtar Donetsk, in a £88.5m deal. However, Mudryk has struggled to justify his price tag at Stamford Bridge so far.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Redknapp also said that Mauricio Pochettino has a massive task ahead of him at the club.

“I think any time is a good time to face Chelsea this season, I have to be truthful. They look a very, very average team at the moment. They have had great teams over the years but they have recruited badly this year. They’ve wasted money on very average players. £90million on Mudryk. £100million,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“It’s crazy money they have spent and they are nowhere near a team. I love Pochettino, great guy, real top manager but he has his work cut out as that is going to be a long, long process to sorting that team out to get them back challenging for a top four spot again.”

Mudryk has appeared 31 times across competitions for the London giants to date, registering two goals and four assists.