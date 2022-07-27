Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could regret turning down Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; club interested in Leicester City defender, and more - July 27, 2022

Chelsea are expected to make a few more changes to their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel has already strengthened his roster by roping in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the Blues could regret turning down Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 27, 2022:

Chelsea could regret turning down Cristiano Ronaldo, says Luke Chadwick

Cristiano Ronaldo could have arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.

Chelsea could regret turning down Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Luke Chadwick. The Portuguese is eager to leave Manchester United this summer and is looking to join a club playing the UEFA Champions League next season. The 37-year-old's agent had offered the player's services to the Blues, but the club opted not to pursue his signature.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that the London giants should reconsider Ronaldo, owing to their poor form in pre-season.

"It sounds like Thomas Tuchel wasn’t keen on having that kind of superstar signing at Chelsea, and everything that comes with that. They’ve had a challenging pre-season, though, with goals proving hard to come by, so you wonder if they might look at that again," said Chadwick.

He added:

“There must be some interest from other clubs, otherwise it seems pointless for his agent to be speaking to clubs and going through all this.”

Blues interested in Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Wesley Fofana, according to Simon Phillips via The Hard Tackle.

Tuchel is eager to bolster his backline this summer after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free transfers. The London giants were eager to sign Jules Kounde, but with the 23-year-old set to join Barcelona, Fofana has emerged as an alternative.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Wesley Fofana would be an 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 signing for Chelsea. Still just 21 years old. One of the most promising CB talents in Europe…Wesley Fofana would be an 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 signing for Chelsea. Still just 21 years old. One of the most promising CB talents in Europe…Wesley Fofana would be an 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 signing for Chelsea. 🌟 https://t.co/YgybDOOd99

The Leicester City defender is highly regarded on the European circuit and is tipped to have a great future. The Blues are planning to approach the Foxes regarding a deal in the coming days. However, prising Fofana away from the King Power Stadium would be tough, as he's under contract till 2027.

Timo Werner wants to leave Stamford Bridge, says Craig Burley

Timo Werner could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes Timo Werner wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The German forward has been a shadow of his former self since arriving in London in 2020. He has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel recently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC @SkySport



Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata - was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt.Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata - was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. https://t.co/MTJr0aYnIy

Speaking to ESPN, Burley said that Werner is suffering from a lack of confidence.

"I think it’s a player who is doubting to do it at this club. He’s got a shortage of confidence. He had his mate with him, who was the same, in Lukaku. It hasn’t worked for him, thus far. When Tuchel talks about him trying to get that consistency, it’s exactly what frustrates the Chelsea fans," said Burley.

He added:

"He is the type of striker, at the moment, to get five or six clear-cut chances to get one goal. It just seems to be that he is thinking in his own head, looking at it from the outside and reading his words, that he is looking to get out of there. When he is talking about playing time and World Cups. I think he wants an early exit – that form from RB Leipzig, and the German national team isn’t falling onto this club."

Burley continued:

“If Timo Werner is thinking about game time, when you have just loaned your £100 million striker, and you don’t have another frontman, and a Germany international is worried about game time? That’s concerning for me.”

Werner has managed just ten Premier League goals in 56 games across two seasons. That's a far cry from his Bundesliga exploits with Leipzig - 78 goals in 127 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far